Indeed, this is far from the first time that the New York-based designer has riffed on the Ugg boot. The fur-lined shoes began trickling into his collections as early as 2010, even appearing in 2014 in one of his runway shows.

According to Lyst, which analyses the shopping behaviour of more than 100 million people to track consumer demand, following the announcement of a collaboration between Telfar and Ugg, searches spiked for both brands, with demand for Telfar bags in particular rising by 79% in one day.

Since its inception in 2004, Telfar has become a go-to for its gender-fluid approach to fashion, with its Shopping Bag – dubbed the ‘Bushwick Birkin’ – garnering Clemens a CFDA award for Accessories Designer of the Year, earlier this year.

Shop Telfar x Ugg at Telfar.net now. The collection will launch with Ugg on Monday 21 June.

Images: courtesy of Ugg.