We finally have more info on how we can get our hands on the Telfar x Ugg collaboration
Telfar Clemens, one of the New York fashion scene’s most promising young things, is finally releasing his hotly anticipated collaboration with Ugg. Here’s how and where to shop.
Nine long months have now passed since Telfar Clemens, the fashion designer beloved by everybody from Rihanna to Oprah, first teased his upcoming collaboration with Ugg.
The first Instagram post that Clemens posted to his feed, which featured him in a crystal T-shirt from his upcoming range, clocked up just shy of 50,000 views in the 12 hours after he posted it, with the question on everybody’s lips being ‘How the hell do I get my hands on this?’
Well, fashion-loving friends, the good news is that Clemens’ first drop with the Australian lifestyle brand is now live exclusively on Telfar’s website until Monday 21 June, when pieces from the gender-neutral collection of shoes, clothing, and underwear will be made available on Ugg.com and at selected Ugg retailers around the world.
Indeed, this is far from the first time that the New York-based designer has riffed on the Ugg boot. The fur-lined shoes began trickling into his collections as early as 2010, even appearing in 2014 in one of his runway shows.
According to Lyst, which analyses the shopping behaviour of more than 100 million people to track consumer demand, following the announcement of a collaboration between Telfar and Ugg, searches spiked for both brands, with demand for Telfar bags in particular rising by 79% in one day.
Since its inception in 2004, Telfar has become a go-to for its gender-fluid approach to fashion, with its Shopping Bag – dubbed the ‘Bushwick Birkin’ – garnering Clemens a CFDA award for Accessories Designer of the Year, earlier this year.
Shop Telfar x Ugg at Telfar.net now. The collection will launch with Ugg on Monday 21 June.
Images: courtesy of Ugg.