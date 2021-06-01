Just when we thought we were having to let go of our elasticated wares, terry towelling has swept in to save the day and has never been cooler or more fashionable thanks to a clutch of starry designers. Here’s how to wear it with aplomb.
If you’ve resigned yourself to the fact that your summer wardrobe is set to be a season of restrictive waistbands and eeny-meeny dresses, then you’ll be pleased to know that, this year, a decidedly more comfortable trend is sweeping fashion into a frenzy – and it looks a lot like your bathrobe.
Indeed, this summer, as we gear up for the much-prophesied Hot Girl Summer, terry towelling is rearing its head as the comfort-first, throw-on-and-go trend to know.
Championed by Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line Skims in March – for a collection that swiftly sold out – and burgeoning London designer Maisie Wilen, among others, terry towelling has been reimagined into a slew of form-fitting mini dresses, boxy resort shirts and oversized shorts. It straddles the fence between post-shower and picture-perfect perfection; the ultimate entrée back to embracing trends without compromising on comfort. Because really, if the last year’s sartorial calamity has taught us anything, is it not that comfort deserves to reign supreme?
It’s not just established brands that are turning the towel into a trend. Terry, a brand founded in 2019 which, you guessed it, crafts its wares exclusively from towelling, was founded by friends Lucy Halfpenny and Brigette Clark and has already found a home on the virtual shelves of Browns Fashion, Net a Porter and Matches Fashion. And our collective appetite for towelling is apparent: according to Lyst, searches for the fast-drying material have spiked by 39% in recent weeks.
It’s the waterproof, fashion-forward material to embrace sooner rather than later. Feeling tempted by the towelling? These are a few of our favourite pieces.
Skims Terry slip dress
Kim Kardashian’s size-inclusive shapeware line Skims first launched Terry in March with a range of bras, pants and robes, but it’s this dress we love the most.
Terry boxy cotton terry-towelling shirt
This coral-toned resort shirt is perfect for summer. Wear over a fitted T-shirt and bright blue jeans for an everyday look, or throw on over your cozzy for when the sun puts her hat on.
Shop Terry boxy cotton terry-towelling shirt at MatchesFashion, £160
Collusion Plus towelling mini polo dress
In a powder blue shade, this mini polo dress is crying out to be taken for a sun-kissed spin. Pair with chunky trainers and sunnies for a perfect summer look.
Stradivarius short sleeve towelling shirt co-ord in green
This summer is set to be our most colourful yet, and this lime green terrycloth shirt is a wonderful way of injecting a splash of brightness.
Shop Stradivarius short sleeve towelling shirt co-ord in green, £12.60
& Other Stories textured boxy cardigan
Nothing beats a cute summer cardi for throwing over the top of an outfit on a chilly evening out and about. We love this creamy-toned towel offering from & Other Stories.
Arket towelling polo shirt
If your palette is more minimalistic, then look to this Arket terrycloth resort shirt, which we’ll be wearing with white flared jeans and chunky sandals.
Les Girls Les Boys towelling playsuit
As we gear up for cozzy season, there’s never been a better time to invest in quality swimwear. This terrycloth swimsuit is a bright coral colour which will look lovely with a summer glow and dry quickly too!
Images: courtesy of brands.