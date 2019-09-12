How luxury ateliers are making fashion more sustainable

MY MOST MEMORABLE WORK MOMENT…

Was restoring a baby blue alligator Hermès Birkin, which had a black pen mark across the front. I had to hand mix four different tones of blue to match the different scales. It was previously valued as worthless, but sold for over £30,000 following the restoration.

THE WORST PART OF MY JOB…

Is balancing the growth of the team with the growth of the business. We recently launched with Selfridges in London and Manchester and have six more partner launches this year, so everything is happening very fast.

THE BEST PART OF MY JOB…

Is the craftsmanship. We want to prolong the life of pieces. It’s about circular fashion – whether you’re reselling or reusing.