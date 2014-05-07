From Lulu to Bucks Fizz: The 20 greatest fashion moments from Eurovision
Ah Eurovision. Crazy, loveable, Eurovision. Each year brings more and more countries singing in languages most of us can't understand, and wearing clothes all of us find dreadful. But that is, of course, part of the competition's charm.
While entrants used to stick to the current fashions (see Lulu, Sandie Shaw and Olivia Newton-John), over the years, competitors have begun to go all out on their costumes. Recently, we've even seen outfits that move, metallic sheets for dresses and strange cones as hats.
With this in mind, come celebrate 20 of the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) fashion moments from previous Eurovision years.
Performer: Sandie Shaw
Year: 1967
Representing: UK
Like A Puppet On A String was the first UK song to win the Eurovision song contest. Sandie Shaw rocked this pink babydoll mini dress which was classic 60s styling. And yes, she did go barefoot. That was her thing.
Performer: Celine Dion
Year: 1988
Representing: Switzerland
Ah Celine, she knows how to (nearly) pull off strange fashion combos. Case in point: this double-breasted white tux jacket over a tutu. Look, it was the 80s, everyone was doing it.
Performer: Olivia Newton-John
Year: 1974
Representing: UK
It was a travesty that Sandy didn't win this, especially considering she was wearing this rather fetching dressing-gown on stage. Unluckily, ABBA were playing that year, so of course they won.
Performer: Bucks Fizz
Year: 1981
Representing: UK
If we could pick one favourite moment from the whole of Eurovision and not just in terms of fashion, we'd pick the skirt reveal moment from Bucks Fizz. Remind yourself of that epic moment with this video right here.
Performer: Lulu
Year: 1969
Representing: UK
Singing her hit Boom Bang-a-Bang, Lulu opted for a short pink dress, not unlike Sandie Shaw's. It clearly did the trick as it came joint third in that year's competition.
Performer: Dana International
Year: 1998
Representing: Israel
Dana International, the Eurovision's first transgender contestant and winner, put on a spectacular display of fashion with this parrot-inspired jacket.
Performers: ABBA
Year: 1974
Representing: Sweden
Unsurprisingly, when ABBA were in the contest, they blew all the others out of the water with 24 points, miles in front of everyone else. Their outfits appeared to be some kind of amalgamation of cowboys and spacemen, but that didn't matter, they won! Hurrah!
Performers: Silver Convention
Year: 1977
Representing: Germany
What's not to love about pastel pink with blue sequins? Nothing, that's what. Here, Germany gets 12 points for these incredible circus-style outfits.
Performer: Sheeba
Year: 1981
Representing: Irish
'Kneel Before Zod' might be the first thing you think of when you see Irish group, Sheeba (no relation to the cat food, we hope) dressed in these blue spandex creations, but let's give them points for trying something different, OK?
Performer: Ireen Sheer
Year: 1974
Representing: Luxembourg
This is quite a delicate little number. It's very 'of the moment' but the chiffon arms are incredible and, you know, will cover bingo wings.
Performer: Kirsten & Søren
Year: 1988
Representing: Denmark
This couldn't have come from any other decade than the 80s, right? Just take a look at those shoulder pads, the hair, the earrings. We could go on but we won't. The picture does all the talking for us.
Performer: Linda Williams
Year: 1981
Representing: Netherlands
Perhaps this yellow dress is where Kate Middleton got her recent inspiration from?
Performer: Silvia Night
Year: 2006
Representing: Iceland
How do you describe this outfit? Part drag queen, part parrot, and part space Victorian. And check out those lace and silver gloves.
Performer: Texas Lightning
Year: 2006
Representing: Germany
Another cowboy-inspired outfit, clearly it's a go-to trend for Eurovision. This time, it's Germany who have adopted this look, with a mix of Barbie in there too.
Performer: Sestre
Year: 2002
Representing: Slovenia
Sequins and air hostesses is the clear theme here.
Performer: Rebeka Dremelj
Year: 2008
Representing: Slovenia
This looks a little frightening and a bit sweaty if we're honest. Also, why has she got paper chains wrapped around her arms?
Performer: Gisela
Year: 2008
Representing: Andorra
True, this one's a little bit of a Gaga rip-off, but who cares? The hair is on the right side of frizzy, and metallic corsets are always a winner in our books.
Performer: AySel and Arash
Year: 2009
Representing: Azerbaijan
This one's a bit awkward, as she's not been told that half her trousers are missing.
Performer: Zdob si Zdub
Year: 2011
Representing: Moldova
No, this isn't an audition for the latest kid's TV programme, this is still the fashion moments from Eurovision. Let's just say, we won't be wearing anything like this down our local anytime soon.
Performer: Aliona Moon
Year: 2013
Representing: Moldova
This skirt is amazing. No really, we mean it. If you remember watching the actual performance (which we do btw, genuinely, we love Eurovision), then you'll recall that the dress grew in height as the song reached its climax. Not only that but it had a thunder and lightning storm going on too.