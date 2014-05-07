Fashion

From Lulu to Bucks Fizz: The 20 greatest fashion moments from Eurovision

Stylist Team
Ah Eurovision. Crazy, loveable, Eurovision. Each year brings more and more countries singing in languages most of us can't understand, and wearing clothes all of us find dreadful. But that is, of course, part of the competition's charm.

While entrants used to stick to the current fashions (see Lulu, Sandie Shaw and Olivia Newton-John), over the years, competitors have begun to go all out on their costumes. Recently, we've even seen outfits that move, metallic sheets for dresses and strange cones as hats.

With this in mind, come celebrate 20 of the best (or worst, depending on how you look at it) fashion moments from previous Eurovision years.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Sandie Shaw

    Year: 1967

    Representing: UK

    Like A Puppet On A String was the first UK song to win the Eurovision song contest. Sandie Shaw rocked this pink babydoll mini dress which was classic 60s styling. And yes, she did go barefoot. That was her thing.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Celine Dion

    Year: 1988

    Representing: Switzerland

    Ah Celine, she knows how to (nearly) pull off strange fashion combos. Case in point: this double-breasted white tux jacket over a tutu. Look, it was the 80s, everyone was doing it.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Olivia Newton-John

    Year: 1974

    Representing: UK

    It was a travesty that Sandy didn't win this, especially considering she was wearing this rather fetching dressing-gown on stage. Unluckily, ABBA were playing that year, so of course they won.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Bucks Fizz

    Year: 1981

    Representing: UK

    If we could pick one favourite moment from the whole of Eurovision and not just in terms of fashion, we'd pick the skirt reveal moment from Bucks Fizz. Remind yourself of that epic moment with this video right here.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Lulu

    Year: 1969

    Representing: UK

    Singing her hit Boom Bang-a-Bang, Lulu opted for a short pink dress, not unlike Sandie Shaw's. It clearly did the trick as it came joint third in that year's competition.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Dana International

    Year: 1998

    Representing: Israel

    Dana International, the Eurovision's first transgender contestant and winner, put on a spectacular display of fashion with this parrot-inspired jacket.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performers: ABBA

    Year: 1974

    Representing: Sweden

    Unsurprisingly, when ABBA were in the contest, they blew all the others out of the water with 24 points, miles in front of everyone else. Their outfits appeared to be some kind of amalgamation of cowboys and spacemen, but that didn't matter, they won! Hurrah!

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performers: Silver Convention

    Year: 1977

    Representing: Germany

    What's not to love about pastel pink with blue sequins? Nothing, that's what. Here, Germany gets 12 points for these incredible circus-style outfits.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Sheeba

    Year: 1981

    Representing: Irish

    'Kneel Before Zod' might be the first thing you think of when you see Irish group, Sheeba (no relation to the cat food, we hope) dressed in these blue spandex creations, but let's give them points for trying something different, OK?

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Ireen Sheer

    Year: 1974

    Representing: Luxembourg

    This is quite a delicate little number. It's very 'of the moment' but the chiffon arms are incredible and, you know, will cover bingo wings.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Kirsten & Søren

    Year: 1988

    Representing: Denmark

    This couldn't have come from any other decade than the 80s, right? Just take a look at those shoulder pads, the hair, the earrings. We could go on but we won't. The picture does all the talking for us.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Linda Williams

    Year: 1981

    Representing: Netherlands

    Perhaps this yellow dress is where Kate Middleton got her recent inspiration from?

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Silvia Night

    Year: 2006

    Representing: Iceland

    How do you describe this outfit? Part drag queen, part parrot, and part space Victorian. And check out those lace and silver gloves.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Texas Lightning

    Year: 2006

    Representing: Germany

    Another cowboy-inspired outfit, clearly it's a go-to trend for Eurovision. This time, it's Germany who have adopted this look, with a mix of Barbie in there too.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Sestre

    Year: 2002

    Representing: Slovenia

    Sequins and air hostesses is the clear theme here.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Rebeka Dremelj

    Year: 2008

    Representing: Slovenia

    This looks a little frightening and a bit sweaty if we're honest. Also, why has she got paper chains wrapped around her arms?

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Gisela

    Year: 2008

    Representing: Andorra

    True, this one's a little bit of a Gaga rip-off, but who cares? The hair is on the right side of frizzy, and metallic corsets are always a winner in our books.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: AySel and Arash

    Year: 2009

    Representing: Azerbaijan

    This one's a bit awkward, as she's not been told that half her trousers are missing.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Zdob si Zdub

    Year: 2011

    Representing: Moldova

    No, this isn't an audition for the latest kid's TV programme, this is still the fashion moments from Eurovision. Let's just say, we won't be wearing anything like this down our local anytime soon.

  • Fashion moments from Eurovision

    Performer: Aliona Moon

    Year: 2013

    Representing: Moldova

    This skirt is amazing. No really, we mean it. If you remember watching the actual performance (which we do btw, genuinely, we love Eurovision), then you'll recall that the dress grew in height as the song reached its climax. Not only that but it had a thunder and lightning storm going on too.

