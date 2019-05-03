Basket bags might have been previously reserved for sejourns to the local market on your French holiday to gather freshly baked baguettes and ruby red tomatoes, fashion decided that basket bags were so good they should be used much more than just as your holiday go-to accessory.

Since appearing first on the Spring Summer 2018 catwalks some basket bag has garnered cult-like status. When Loewe released their now iconic basket bag the style had a wait list of over 1,000 ahead of its launch. Basket bags have quickly became a wardrobe essential, serving up a more playful (and indeed joyful) summer handbag that most, and whilst it might not be the obvious choice for life beyond holidays, the basket bag is much more versatile that you might think.