The 7 best basket bags to make it feel like summer
- Kitty McGee
Raffia handbags that will add effortless sophistication to your outfit in the city and on the shore.
Basket bags might have been previously reserved for sejourns to the local market on your French holiday to gather freshly baked baguettes and ruby red tomatoes, fashion decided that basket bags were so good they should be used much more than just as your holiday go-to accessory.
Since appearing first on the Spring Summer 2018 catwalks some basket bag has garnered cult-like status. When Loewe released their now iconic basket bag the style had a wait list of over 1,000 ahead of its launch. Basket bags have quickly became a wardrobe essential, serving up a more playful (and indeed joyful) summer handbag that most, and whilst it might not be the obvious choice for life beyond holidays, the basket bag is much more versatile that you might think.
Larger basket bag styles look great with tonal biscuit, cream and camel colours. Wear yours with linen tailoring and chic cotton seperates for an effortless daytime uniform. For those wanting a more eclectic feel, mix up your fabrics by wearing raffia accessories with luxe leathers and silks. Structured, smaller bag styles look great with printed midi-dresses, washed-out denim jeans or longline skirts, while quirky shapes work best with pretty pastel pieces.
Our trip to the French Rivieria might be postponed, but we’ll be taking our basket bags out to the supermarket for walks in the park and to carry our magazines into the garden for the foreseeable future.
Shop our edit of chic basket bags to wear now and forever.
Opening image: Stella McCartney handbag by David Vail
Product imagery: courtesy of individual brands