The best camel coats to invest in now (and keep forever)

The camel coat is an evergreen wardrobe staple, not only can it be worn with just about everything but also makes everything look all the more… expensive.
Out of all of the items in your wardrobe, nothing has quite the transformative power of a really good coat – and, in particular, a really good camel coat. It’s the swing and win piece that can take a look from a 6 to a 10 in just one swoosh.
Admit it: if we had said brown coat you would be clicking away from this page imminently. Camel, however, has a magical quality, mixing together a whole host of browns and beiges into one rich shade (that can be matched to varying strengths of tea) – one which works on every body, and with every wardrobe. Fact.
A camel coat also has the unique ability to make everything else you own look that little bit more expensive. Add a camel coat to a grey knitted co-ord that you would only be seen on the sofa with and suddenly you’re ready for a flight upgrade. Swing on a camel coat with jeans and jumper and your chic level will go up considerably. Finish off your LBD with a camel coat, and you’ll never queue for a night out again. You get the picture.
It makes sense, then, that this style staple has been given the stamp of approval by fashion royalty. Picture Jackie Kennedy with a tucked headscarf in her classic belted style and Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face wearing her timeless trench. Worn with turned up lapels by Victoria Beckham and Carine Roitfeld in her favourite Max Mara teddy coat that reaffirmed our love for the classic in 2013. As in seven years ago? Yes, these pinnacle moments are a symbol of modern power dressing, which epitomise why the camel coat is a) a wardrobe staple b) incredibly chic outerwear option and c) a forever piece (to suit all ages, shapes and races).
The 2020 testament to this hero trend is that there’s a ream of options at every price point on the market. Thanks to the staying power of this hero trend, 2020 sees a ream of options at every price point on the market. Whether you go for the OGs of luxury camel, Max Mara or Burberry, or peruse the high street’s offerings, you won’t regret investing in this wardrobe staple.
A camel coat is timeless, it’s a classic. It’s not going be uncool by summer, or too cool to wear by next winter. It will hold your hand through this difficult month, when it feels hard enough to get out of your cashmere pyjama sets, let alone pull together an outfit. This coat can transform the most basic of outfits, it can make a white t-shirt and blue straight jeans look worthy of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Insta feed. All hail the camel coat.
Wondering how to incorporate camel into your everyday outfit without looking too dull? Read on for a guide to the classic biscuit hues, or how to style the new season updates.
& Other Stories
A classic wool coat is & Other Stories’ forte, and this one has a nifty belt to cinch in your waist too.
Oversized alpaca blend coat, £175, & Other Stories
Acne Studios
Acne Studios is a go-to for neutral basics. See above for your camel coat needs answered.
Wool coat, £900, Acne Studios
COSIf you like an oversized style, this one will keep you warm while the clean cut will keep you looking chic.
Classic wool coat, £180, COS
Max Mara
The queen of camel coats: Max Mara. A slice of this Italian luxury doesn’t come cheap, go for this belted number from their ‘Weekend’ range for a more affordable option.
Wool and alpaca teddy coat, £607 was £675, Max Mara
Topshop
Don a double-breasted style like this Topshop one, looks just as good worn open than it does done up.
Double breasted coat, £69, Topshop
Stand
This Stand teddy coat will cocoon you like a sartorial hug.
Cocoon coat, £279, Stand Studio
Weekday
This oversized style will look like you nabbed it from your dad. There’s lots of space for layering up knits underneath to keep you toasty in the winter months.
Beige coat, £135, Weekday
Woolrich
The Italians certainly know their way around camel. This parka version is practical and chic - no need for an umbrella, we’re sold.
Artic parka, £645, Woolrich
Zara
A masculine wool coat will not go out of style, we have our high street hero to thank for this affordable beauty.
Masculine coat, £99.99, Zara
Sandro
This style is somewhere between a tailored coat and a dressing gown, what more could you want to help you with back to work style?
Woolcloth coat, £335 was £559, Sandro
Images: Getty/Courtesy of brands.