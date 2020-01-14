The best camel coats to invest in now (and keep forever)

Out of all of the items in your wardrobe, nothing has quite the transformative power of a really good coat – and, in particular, a really good camel coat. It’s the swing and win piece that can take a look from a 6 to a 10 in just one swoosh.

Admit it: if we had said brown coat you would be clicking away from this page imminently. Camel, however, has a magical quality, mixing together a whole host of browns and beiges into one rich shade (that can be matched to varying strengths of tea) – one which works on every body, and with every wardrobe. Fact.

A camel coat also has the unique ability to make everything else you own look that little bit more expensive. Add a camel coat to a grey knitted co-ord that you would only be seen on the sofa with and suddenly you’re ready for a flight upgrade. Swing on a camel coat with jeans and jumper and your chic level will go up considerably. Finish off your LBD with a camel coat, and you’ll never queue for a night out again. You get the picture.