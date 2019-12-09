Fashion

The best Christmas jumpers to buy if you don’t like Christmas jumpers

With Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon, we’ve rounded up the chicest options for those wanting a cooler take on the trend. 

Christmas jumpers have become as much a festive tradition as kissing under mistletoe, embarrassing yourself at your work Christmas party and over-eating roast potatoes. Nothing says December like a festive-themed animal emblazoned across knitwear with tinsel for antlers and a light-up bulb for a nose.And for some that is their sartorial peak for the year – for there is truly nothing better than wearing a battery-operated jumper – but for others, the thought of having a Mark Darcy-esque jumper is truly harrowing.

I fall into the latter camp, and not because I am over novelty items (for years I owned a pair of bunny-eared trainers that I exclusively wore at Easter and when I was a Classics student the joke was not lost on me that my favourite pair of leggings were covered in pegasus illustrations), but I want something that’s going to last the season and not just one day of the year. Plus, I really hate tinsel. 

With Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon (show your support for Save The Children this Friday 13 December), it’s time to officially get into the spirit of things. And by spirit of things, I mean incredibly tasteful ways to show people you love Christmas. 

So here’s our round-up of the best Christmas jumpers that will absolutely positively not have you looking like Mark Darcy (or Bridget for that matter). 

