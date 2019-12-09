The best Christmas jumpers to buy if you don’t like Christmas jumpers

Christmas jumpers have become as much a festive tradition as kissing under mistletoe, embarrassing yourself at your work Christmas party and over-eating roast potatoes. Nothing says December like a festive-themed animal emblazoned across knitwear with tinsel for antlers and a light-up bulb for a nose.And for some that is their sartorial peak for the year – for there is truly nothing better than wearing a battery-operated jumper – but for others, the thought of having a Mark Darcy-esque jumper is truly harrowing.

I fall into the latter camp, and not because I am over novelty items (for years I owned a pair of bunny-eared trainers that I exclusively wore at Easter and when I was a Classics student the joke was not lost on me that my favourite pair of leggings were covered in pegasus illustrations), but I want something that’s going to last the season and not just one day of the year. Plus, I really hate tinsel.