The best Christmas jumpers to buy if you don’t like Christmas jumpers
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
With Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon, we’ve rounded up the chicest options for those wanting a cooler take on the trend.
Christmas jumpers have become as much a festive tradition as kissing under mistletoe, embarrassing yourself at your work Christmas party and over-eating roast potatoes. Nothing says December like a festive-themed animal emblazoned across knitwear with tinsel for antlers and a light-up bulb for a nose.And for some that is their sartorial peak for the year – for there is truly nothing better than wearing a battery-operated jumper – but for others, the thought of having a Mark Darcy-esque jumper is truly harrowing.
I fall into the latter camp, and not because I am over novelty items (for years I owned a pair of bunny-eared trainers that I exclusively wore at Easter and when I was a Classics student the joke was not lost on me that my favourite pair of leggings were covered in pegasus illustrations), but I want something that’s going to last the season and not just one day of the year. Plus, I really hate tinsel.
With Christmas Jumper Day on the horizon (show your support for Save The Children this Friday 13 December), it’s time to officially get into the spirit of things. And by spirit of things, I mean incredibly tasteful ways to show people you love Christmas.
So here’s our round-up of the best Christmas jumpers that will absolutely positively not have you looking like Mark Darcy (or Bridget for that matter).
Bella Freud
Christmas but make it subtle (and cool) with an ode to The Pogues. Wear this Bella Freud roll-neck jumper with your favourite satin slip skirt.
Fairytale of New York jumper, £330, Bella Freud
Frame
For those who want to keep it Christmas but also sporty.
Apres ski jumper, £169, Frame at theoutnet.com
Warehouse
A Fair Isle jumper will see you through the coldest month in style.
Fair Isle jumper, £49, Warehouse
Ted Baker
Jeans and a jumper never looked so good.
Pattern jumper, £139, Ted Baker
Isabel Marant
Meet the Christmas jumper you can roll out every season and that will never fall out of style.
Red jumper, £385, Isabel Marant
Marks and Spencer
Bring a Scandi edge to your winter wardrobe via Marks & Spencer’s increasingly popular roll-neck jumper.
Blue roll-neck jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer
Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini
Give your Fair Isle a seasonal ruffle for added Christmas points.
Ruffle jumper, £217, Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini at theoutnet.com
Images: courtesy of brands