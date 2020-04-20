We have spied one such set on a few of our favourite influencers’ Instagram accounts that is ticking all of those boxes. The incredibly cosy (and chic) sweatshirt and sweatpants combo comes from independent British brand Les Girls Les Boys. Founded by Serena Rees – she is also the brains behind Agent Provocateur – Les Girls Les Boys straddles both lingerie and streetwear. The idea of the brand was to provide paired-back wardrobe staples that easily hit that cool, minimal aesthetic so popular amongst millennials and Gen Z. And it’s working.

The set – which you can either get with a hoodie and tracksuit bottom or a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants - comes in a range of colours from a highly covetable dusty pink to a sharp lime green and even a perfect beige for the purists among you.