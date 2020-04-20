The most stylish influencers are wearing this loungewear set and it looks so comfortable
- Posted by
- Billie Bhatia
- Published
Loungewear has become a staple in our wardrobe as much as jeans and a t-shirt over the past few weeks, this Les Girls Les Boys set might be the best one we have seen yet.
With four weeks of lockdown life under our belts , we have learnt a lot about ourselves. Yes, we will take five minutes out of our day to try the new Instagram whipped coffee trend. No, it won’t always be a success. Yes, we will binge-watch Tiger King. No, we won’t always wash our hair when we should. Yes, we will make the effort to get dressed. No, this doesn’t have to mean jeans.
When it comes to our clothes, one of the biggest lessons we have learnt is that comfort is key. Whether that is throwing on a printed chuck-on dress, a knitted tube skirt and cardigan, or simply the perfect loungewear set – one that is equal measure comfort and style.
We have spied one such set on a few of our favourite influencers’ Instagram accounts that is ticking all of those boxes. The incredibly cosy (and chic) sweatshirt and sweatpants combo comes from independent British brand Les Girls Les Boys. Founded by Serena Rees – she is also the brains behind Agent Provocateur – Les Girls Les Boys straddles both lingerie and streetwear. The idea of the brand was to provide paired-back wardrobe staples that easily hit that cool, minimal aesthetic so popular amongst millennials and Gen Z. And it’s working.
The set – which you can either get with a hoodie and tracksuit bottom or a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants - comes in a range of colours from a highly covetable dusty pink to a sharp lime green and even a perfect beige for the purists among you.
Make like Monikh Dale and pair your sweat set with leather flip flops, or take yours on a walk like Jessie Bush and finish off the look with a chic pair of sunnies and an oversized puffer jacket.
We’ll be wearing ours with layers of gold jewellery, cashmere socks and shearling sandals (on the sofa).
Monikh Dale
Alexis Foreman
Victoria Magrath
Erica Davies
Shop our edit of the best Les Girls Les Boys sets below.
The green set
Shop regular crew neck sweatshirt and track pants set, £128, Les Girls Les Boys
The original set
The pink set
Images: Les Girls Les Boys / Instagram