The best sale finds: 10 key pieces you’ll love, now for a whole lot less
Lara Faye
Update your wardrobe with the chic pieces that are as timeless as they are on-trend. From Topshop to Ganni, we’ve shopped the best online sales and found the gems you won’t want to miss.
No matter what your style, there are certain pieces that have a place in every woman’s wardrobe. An oversized blazer works just as hard on the weekends as it does in the office; as does a throw-on midi dress that will take you from running-late to good-to-go in sixty seconds flat. Sometimes we can wait for years to find the perfect wear-forever piece for our wardrobes and when we do find it it’s often in the most unexpected of places – the mid-seasons sales.
When it comes to new season pieces with timeless appeal, right now the sales have more gems that we can add to our wardrobes – you just have to know where to look. Say ‘no’ to sales fatigue: stop scrolling through endless pages of sales results and shop our guide to the 10 key pieces available in the online sales right now.
From the must-have pair of white ankle boots that you’ll be styling with everything from blue denim to patterned to midi dresses, to the pastel gingham dress that we’ll be wearing all summer long, we’ve found the best pieces to buy now and treasure forever.
Staud
Sustainable brand Staud is offering a 25% site-wide saving with the code ‘THANKYOU25’. Not only does this give you a generous discount on new season style, but 10% of all purchases made using the code go directly to Vincent’s Meals on Wheels, supporting community efforts in the fight against coronavirus.
Spoilt for choice? If this khaki maxi dress looks familiar, it’s because you’ve already seen it on Meghan Markle during her South Africa tour. Now you can add her exact dress to your wardrobe, and wear endlessly for every summer event.
Ganni
Purveyors of Copenhagen-cool, Ganni’s covetable designs are the Scandi statement pieces that fashion insiders have fallen in love with. This puff-sleeve mini dress from its new season collection is the kind of wardrobe wonder that we predict will be lighting up our Instagram feeds all summer long.
Topshop
Give us a wear-everywhere midi that you can throw-on-and-go, and we’ll give you our heart. Not only has Topshop blessed us with chic grey check style, but it’s now available for just £20.
Shop Topshop grey check chuck on midi dress, was £49 now £20
Weekday
There’s a time and a place for a denim boilersuit, and that’s always and everywhere. Straight legs and tailoring-inspiring top-stitch details give this piece enough structure to wear anywhere – with an oversized blazer in the office or styled with square-toed heels and gold chain necklaces after dark.
ASOS
White ankle boots are the style sensation that keep on giving. If you haven’t already invested in a pair, then this cowboy/chelsea boot hybrid is the perfect design to add to your wardrobe now. From straight leg jeans to printed midi skirts (keep scrolling for a chic floral design that’s currently 50% off), these boots will pair to perfection with all your favourite pieces.
Shop ASOS premium leather western chelsea boots in white croc, was £85 now £31.50
Timeless Pearly at Matches Fashion
Statement hair accessories are one the fastest – and most effective – ways to update your look for spring. Better still, you can style them with any outfit to make them work for every occasion. Why not wear yours with your favourite colourful cardigans and blue denim to make you feel polished and pulled-together when working from home.
Shop Timeless Pearly pearl hair clip at Matches Fashion, was £230 now £69
Zara
Satisfying our craving for gingham prints and spring-ready pastels in one piece, this puff-sleeved dress is a sartorial triple-threat. We’ll be wearing this dreamy piece all summer long – no occasion necessary.
Simone Rocha at My Theresa
When you combine an ultra-chic midi skirt with a eternally stylish floral print, beautiful things happen. Case in point is this covetable skirt from the London-based designer beloved by fashion editors, Simone Rocha. Wear yours with a classic white shirt and black combat boots for a directional look or lean into Simone Rocha’s signature romantic style with a frilly-collared blouse and pearl-embellished hair accessories.
Shop Simone Rocha floral jersey midi skirt at My Theresa, was £195, now £97
Whistles
An oversized blazer is a staple piece that belongs in every woman’s wardrobe. In this season’s most-wanted shade of pastel peach, this boyfriend cut style is as on-trend as it is timeless. With 25% off all of Whistles’ new season collection, now is the perfect time to build a capsule wardrobe of classic pieces, for less.
Nanushka at Far Fetch
Cult-label Nanushka has established a loyal fan base of style devotees thanks to its ultra-cool collections of vegan leather pieces that look (and feel) every bit as luxe as the real thing. Style this tan faux-leather mini skirt with a cashmere jumper or a colourful cardigan for a laidback daytime look or substitute your knit with a silky camisole for an instant evening-ready ensemble.
Shop Nanushka buttoned mini skirt at Far Fetch, was £275 now £138
