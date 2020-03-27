Fashion

The best sale finds: 10 key pieces you’ll love, now for a whole lot less

Update your wardrobe with the chic pieces that are as timeless as they are on-trend. From Topshop to Ganni, we’ve shopped the best online sales and found the gems you won’t want to miss. 

No matter what your style, there are certain pieces that have a place in every woman’s wardrobe. An oversized blazer works just as hard on the weekends as it does in the office; as does  a throw-on midi dress that will take you from running-late to good-to-go in sixty seconds flat. Sometimes we can wait for years to find the perfect wear-forever piece for our wardrobes and when we do find it it’s often in the most unexpected of places – the mid-seasons sales. 

When it comes to new season pieces with timeless appeal, right now the sales have more gems that we can add to our wardrobes – you just have to know where to look. Say ‘no’ to sales fatigue: stop scrolling through endless pages of sales results and shop our guide to the 10 key pieces available in the online sales right now. 

From the must-have pair of white ankle boots that you’ll be styling with everything from blue denim to patterned to midi dresses, to the pastel gingham dress that we’ll be wearing all summer long, we’ve found the best pieces to buy now and treasure forever.  

Images: courtesy of brands

