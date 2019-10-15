These stylish waterproof coats will help you show the weather who’s boss

The weather outside is frightful… but your wardrobe doesn’t need to be. We’ve rounded up the most stylish raincoats to see you through this wet weather and beyond. 

All memory of warm weather is over, the leaves have well and truly taken on their autumnal shades and the weather forecast is well, bleak. Having woken up this morning and immediately checked my weather app, I was hoping for a light wind and perhaps highs of 15°C. Instead I (and the rest of the nation) was faced with a week of rainy cloud emojis and the promise of being entirely sodden.

Gone are the days when water-resistant meant coats and jackets that were all function and no form. Now, thanks to the autumn/winter 2019 catwalks serving up fashionable takes on practicality we are no longer resigned to raincoats as dire as the current weather situation. Isabel Marant gave us oversized raincoats with big lapels and belted waists, Proenza Schouler served up translucent macs and Dior saw the return of patent overcoats.

The spring / summer catwalks served up even more practical perfect with Prada monochrome hoodies and Dior’s printed anoraks. So, tackle this week (and surely many more to come) with our roundup of the most stylish outerwear pieces to combat this rain. It’s time to show the weather, who’s really boss. 

  • Arket parka

    Arket oversized parka powder blue cornflour blue high street coat investment autumn winter 2020
    Raincoats autumn / winter

    Arket’s hooded parka is a modern classic; released in different shades each season and always sure to sell-out. No need to be nervous to invest in pastels either; they are a major autumn trend and look great worn with dark brown, burgundy and black.

    Blue hooded parka, £150, ARKET

    BUY ARKET COAT HERE

  • Sezane hooded raincoat

    Sezane high shine glossy black patent hooded coat
    Raincoats; Sezane

    High shine is having a big moment this season, and this 60s-inspired Sezane jacket ticks that trend right off and, as a bonus, keeps you dry in doing so. For ultimate style points try this with cream denim and a black cowboy boot. 

    Hooded raincoat, £175, Sezane

    BUY SEZANE JACKET HERE

  • Hunter hooded anorak

    Hunter canary yellow hooded vinyl coat
    Raincoats; Hunter

    Bright sportswear was a major trend on the Spring Summer 2021 catwalks and one of the key pieces was a anorak. We saw camo print at Dior and monochrome at Prada but we also love this canary yellow style from Hunter as a perfect year-round jacket.

    Rubberised anorak, £141, Hunter

    BUY HUNTER COAT HERE

