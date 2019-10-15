These stylish waterproof coats will help you show the weather who’s boss

All memory of warm weather is over, the leaves have well and truly taken on their autumnal shades and the weather forecast is well, bleak. Having woken up this morning and immediately checked my weather app, I was hoping for a light wind and perhaps highs of 15°C. Instead I (and the rest of the nation) was faced with a week of rainy cloud emojis and the promise of being entirely sodden.

Gone are the days when water-resistant meant coats and jackets that were all function and no form. Now, thanks to the autumn/winter 2019 catwalks serving up fashionable takes on practicality we are no longer resigned to raincoats as dire as the current weather situation. Isabel Marant gave us oversized raincoats with big lapels and belted waists, Proenza Schouler served up translucent macs and Dior saw the return of patent overcoats.

The spring / summer catwalks served up even more practical perfect with Prada monochrome hoodies and Dior’s printed anoraks. So, tackle this week (and surely many more to come) with our roundup of the most stylish outerwear pieces to combat this rain. It’s time to show the weather, who’s really boss.