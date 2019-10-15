These stylish waterproof coats will help you show the weather who’s boss

The weather outside is frightful… but your wardrobe doesn’t need to be. We’ve rounded up the most stylish raincoats to see you through this wet weather and beyond.
All memory of warm weather is over, the leaves have well and truly taken on their autumnal shades and the weather forecast is well, bleak. Having woken up this morning and immediately checked my weather app, I was hoping for a light wind and perhaps highs of 15°C. Instead I (and the rest of the nation) was faced with a week of rainy cloud emojis and the promise of being entirely sodden.
Gone are the days when water-resistant meant coats and jackets that were all function and no form. Now, thanks to the autumn/winter 2019 catwalks serving up fashionable takes on practicality we are no longer resigned to raincoats as dire as the current weather situation. Isabel Marant gave us oversized raincoats with big lapels and belted waists, Proenza Schouler served up translucent macs and Dior saw the return of patent overcoats.
The spring / summer catwalks served up even more practical perfect with Prada monochrome hoodies and Dior’s printed anoraks. So, tackle this week (and surely many more to come) with our roundup of the most stylish outerwear pieces to combat this rain. It’s time to show the weather, who’s really boss.
Arket parka
Arket’s hooded parka is a modern classic; released in different shades each season and always sure to sell-out. No need to be nervous to invest in pastels either; they are a major autumn trend and look great worn with dark brown, burgundy and black.
Sezane hooded raincoat
High shine is having a big moment this season, and this 60s-inspired Sezane jacket ticks that trend right off and, as a bonus, keeps you dry in doing so. For ultimate style points try this with cream denim and a black cowboy boot.
Hooded raincoat, £175, Sezane
Hunter hooded anorak
Bright sportswear was a major trend on the Spring Summer 2021 catwalks and one of the key pieces was a anorak. We saw camo print at Dior and monochrome at Prada but we also love this canary yellow style from Hunter as a perfect year-round jacket.
New Look hooded mac
The best budget raincoat on the market this black hooded style from New Look is both timeless and playful thanks to it’s simple silhouette and polka dot lining. Wear yours with jeans and stomper boots for winter walks this festive season.
Uniqlo padded hooded coat
Keep you look fully tonal by adding a knitted co-ord to this warm, hooded coat.
Barbour x Alexa Chung jacket
Two British icons met when Alexa Chung collaborated with Barbour and the results were as you imagined: functional and fashionable. Take this hooded smock coat for example, invest now and wear forever (come rain or shine).
Rains hooded mac
Danish label Rains is credited with having modernised the traditional raincoat. Inspired by Copenhagen street style it’s signature Scandi design is minimal, practical and effortlessly cool.
Images: Courtesy of brands / Getty