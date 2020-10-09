Diana’s dress was typical of the era, but it went one step further in every way. The elaborate embroidery featured 10,000 pearls and it had a record-breaking 25-foot train(!).

Diana had a blue ribbon stitched to the inside of her waistband to count for her ‘something blue’, and wore an 18th century-era tiara from her family’s heirloom collection as her ‘something borrowed’.

Inside the back of the gown, the Emanuels fixed an 18-carat gold trinket studded with white diamonds to the label.