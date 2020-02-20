The trench coat, is there anything it can’t do? A true wardrobe hero, this classic coat has the power to transform any outfit from ordinary to exceptional. Whether belted over blue denim and a fitted t-shirt or worn draped from the shoulders over a little black dress, this trusted staple always hits the right style notes.

When it comes to mastering the art of sustainable dressing, it’s all about buying less and buying better. Translation: investing in key pieces that will stand the test of time and remain on heavy rotation in your wardrobe for years to come. The classic pieces worth investing in? Start curating your sustainable closet with an eternally cool white shirt, wear-forever gold jewellery and, of course, a fail-safe trench. If, like us, you’ve spent seasons searching for your forever trench then rejoice; we’ve found the perfect coat that ticks all our boxes. And it comes courtesy of Parisian label Sézane.