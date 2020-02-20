The cult trench coat with a 10,000 wait list is back in stock
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
A timeless trench that channels serious Parisian cool-girl chic, this sell-out coat is the only style you need to add to your spring wardrobe.
The trench coat, is there anything it can’t do? A true wardrobe hero, this classic coat has the power to transform any outfit from ordinary to exceptional. Whether belted over blue denim and a fitted t-shirt or worn draped from the shoulders over a little black dress, this trusted staple always hits the right style notes.
When it comes to mastering the art of sustainable dressing, it’s all about buying less and buying better. Translation: investing in key pieces that will stand the test of time and remain on heavy rotation in your wardrobe for years to come. The classic pieces worth investing in? Start curating your sustainable closet with an eternally cool white shirt, wear-forever gold jewellery and, of course, a fail-safe trench. If, like us, you’ve spent seasons searching for your forever trench then rejoice; we’ve found the perfect coat that ticks all our boxes. And it comes courtesy of Parisian label Sézane.
The last word in French-girl cool, when Sézane announced the launch of their own take on the trench back in August 2019, we knew that a cult classic was in the making. After all, who doesn’t want to inject a dose of laidback Parisian chic into their wardrobe? And we weren’t wrong. The most coveted coat in Paris, the Scott trench coat sold out within hours, and generated a 10,000 person waiting list of chic shoppers clamouring to get their hands this sell-out style.
If you missed out on this coat the first time around then rejoice: the coat that broke the internet is back.
What is the secret behind the coat’s incredible appeal? Founder Morgane Sézalory explains that a timeless style and environmentally conscious approach is the key to the Scott’s sell-out success.
“A perfect trench is a mid-season essential that you’ll revisit season after season”, says Sézalory. “Our take on the classic adopts a straight, yet fitted cut that feels light & feminine & will flatter every body shape. We’ve added natural-toned buttons & light stitching to give the coat a minimalist, fresh feel. Scott is also the perfect length, not too long, not too short; and in 100% organic cotton, it’s also a sustainable choice!”
Though it was the coat’s tailoring-inspired details and wear-everywhere appeal that got us adding our names to the thousand-strong waiting list, it was Sézane’s ethical credentials that left us seriously impressed. Taking a sustainable approach to crafting wardrobe staples, the Scott is crafted from 100% organic cotton and is made in the European Union to minimize the coat’s carbon footprint. A win for your personal style, and the planet.
At the time of writing the Scott trench is available to pre-order in sizes 6 - 18 at sezane.com. But hurry, we can’t blame Mercury in retrograde for missing out a second time.
Images courtesy of Sézane.