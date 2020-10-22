Welcome to Stylist’s new online boutique, The Drop. Every Thursday, our editors present nine carefully curated items from some of the UK’s most innovative and exciting independent brands. This week, to tie in with Stylist’s guest-edit takeover by Alicia Garza, we have teamed up with some of our Black-founder partners to bring you an amazing edit of exclusive products and offers - only available on The Drop by Stylist.
BAMI Pin Power Gift Box
BAMI are all about creating genderless, hand-stitched leather accessories. This ultimate pin box reflects their gorgeous aesthetic and is the perfect way to show yourself or someone else you care about some love.
Mind The Cork Planters
Handcrafted using sustainable cork sourced from Portugal, Mind The Cork combines playful minimalism with sustainable materials to create products that are exciting and elegant. Buy three planters together and get a price that’s exclusive to The Drop by Stylist customers – and make your green corner look even more beautiful.
Shop Mind The Cork planters, £32
Birungi Kawooya Art Sisters Need Sleep Print
Creating art embodying the beauty of the African diaspora, Birungi Kawooya has made this print exclusively for The Drop by Stylist. Portraying the comfort, safety and divinity of Black sisterhood, the work is inspired by the poster of the sensational NT production Three Sisters. As one sister rests, the other two embrace and protect her.
Élengé Multipurpose Shea Butter and Coffee Scrub
Specially for The Drop by Stylist, this scrub and butter bundle will be hand-blended on the day you place your order. The whipped butter is quick-absorbing and highly nutritive making it the perfect food for supple and revitalised skin in winter.
Shop Élengé multipurpose shea butter and coffee scrub, £24.99
Chalk Jewellery Sun Rea Earrings
Made from walnut and acrylic, these earrings are part of The Pitzhanger Collection which pays homage to John Soane, one of Britain’s most influential architects. Stylish, original and beautiful, these are a perfect gift for winter.
Eunique Beauty Eyeshadow Palette Bundle
Never have we been in more need of some uplifting glamour and with gorgeous, bold and dramatic eyeshadow making appearances at shows from Miu Miu to Prabal Gurung, now is the time to embrace colour and shimmer on your lids. With this in mind, Eunique Beauty have created an exclusive bundle combining three of their mini palettes.
Shop Eunique Beauty eyeshadow palette bundle, £40
Bobou Beauty Velutto Range Professional Makeup Brushes
If your beauty bag is in need of an upgrade then Bobou brushes are the essential buys (plus they’re shipped with a free blending sponge worth £5.99). Handcrafted in Italy using the finest quality, vegan materials the brushes feature a luxurious scarlet velvet handle for a tactile silky touch and the synthetic fibre is suitable for sensitive skin types.
Shop Bobou Beauty Velutto range professional makeup brushes, £17.99
The Afro Hair & Skin Co. Flourish and Bloom Hair Bundle
This exclusive combination of rich conditioning butter and plant-powered hair oil is deeply nourishing, helping to restore dry and damaged hair and provides resistance against breakage.
Shop Afro Hair & Skin Co. flourish and bloom hair bundle, £42
Dar Leone Oblong Palm Tray
Founded by Sierra Leonean-American Isatu Funna, her intention was to create a globally inspired range of jewellery, textiles, wallpaper, cushions and objects inspired by her travels around the world and her childhood memories. Perfect as a base for your jewellery collection or adding a splash of colour to your kitchen - these trays are gorgeous. Also, every order comes with two free mugs.
Shop Dar Leone oblong palm trays, £28