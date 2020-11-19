With a special price for The Drop by Stylist, this cute gift bag set contains a face cream of your choice (their bestselling Empress May Chang for dry or mature skin or Melia Rose SC for combination skin) and their Cocoa & Olive Hand Cream. The Empress May Chang is formulated with nine organic botanicals and combines a unique blend to create an elixir for parched skin.

Shop Queen Organics face and hand cream gift set, £24.50