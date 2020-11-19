This week, as an antidote to Black Friday, we’re promoting a selection of sustainable and eco-friendly buys. Get 20% off the regular price of Eddie’s refillable glass bottles, and take advantage of the special Stylist prices for Queenie Organics’ hand and face cream set and Nudie’s eco-friendly period cup.
Nought Bamboo Lunchbox
This reusable lunchbox is designed almost entirely from bamboo (both natural bamboo and bamboo fibre), which is one of the world’s most renewable materials. With a capacity of 700ml, it’s what we’re using to store leftovers for delicious WFH lunches.
Shop Nought bamboo lunchbox, £25
LUXTRA Maya Tote Green Bag
Named in honour of the legendary author Maya Angelou, this beautiful emerald green tote is all we want for Christmas. Made from “Desserto” in Italy – an award winning eco-friendly and innovative leather alternative made from cactus – it easily fits a 15” laptop along with a notebook, reusable coffee cup and other daily essentials.
Shop LUXTRA Maya tote bag, £250
Dr.Lipp Lip Tint 3-pack
Reset your make-up routine with this beautifully presented Superfood Tint set featuring Dr.Lipp’s multi-award winning plant-based pigments. Thank us later for your naturally glowy lips, cheeks and glossy lids featuring a beautiful natural pink shade from the sweet potato, an elegant burgundy shade from elderberries or a fresh coral shade from radishes.
Shop Dr.Lipp lip tint 3-pack, £18
Martha Brook Personalised Recycled Coffee Cup Notebook
Scribble your ideas, dreams and notes in this beautiful and sustainable foil-embossed personalised notebook. Made in Britain from recycled coffee cups that were destined for landfill, they have 140 pages (or 70 sheets) of lined paper inside made from fully recycled FSC-approved paper.
Shop Martha Brook personalised recycled coffee cup notebook, £12.95
Eddie Refillable Glass Soap Pump
Beautifully designed for ethical living to keep, reuse and refill, these eco-friendly refillable glass soap pumps are made in Germany from thick clear/brown glass with a solid high quality plastic pump suitable for soap, lotion or hand sanitiser – plus they’re a special price for The Drop by Stylist.
Shop Eddie refillable glass soap pump, £10.40
The Nüdie Planet-Friendly Period Cup & Organic Cotton Tote Bag
The nüdie is a reusable, planet-friendly period cup which is perfect for every day of your period. Designed to uniquely support and reassure women during their cycles, this period cup is made from naturally occurring, clinical-grade silicone which creates a silky smooth finish for extra comfort.
Shop Nüdie planet-friendly period cup & organic cotton tote bag, £24.95
FWP by Rae Bon Vintage Fine Knit Sweatshirt
Fed up with your WFH wardrobe? Us too. This Bon Vintage bright and beautiful sweatshirt is exactly what you need to add joy to your Zoom calls. This fine knit, 100% organic cotton sweatshirt is produced in a Fairtrade factory in India which only deals in organic cotton sourced via The Chetna Project.
FWP by RAE Bon Vintage fine knit sweatshirt, £45
#TOGETHERBAND Editions for Peace Bracelet
#TOGETHERBAND is a nonprofit campaign aiming to raise awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals; a roadmap for a positive future by 2030. By purchasing a #TOGETHERBAND, made from up cycled plastic waste, you’ll help to raise awareness and discussion of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Shop #TOGETHERBAND editions for peace bracelet, £18
Queenie Organics Face and Hand Cream Gift Set
With a special price for The Drop by Stylist, this cute gift bag set contains a face cream of your choice (their bestselling Empress May Chang for dry or mature skin or Melia Rose SC for combination skin) and their Cocoa & Olive Hand Cream. The Empress May Chang is formulated with nine organic botanicals and combines a unique blend to create an elixir for parched skin.
Shop Queen Organics face and hand cream gift set, £24.50