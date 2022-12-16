Each week, Team Stylist brings you a selection of chic buys from independent brands across interiors, jewellery and fashion. Scroll down to find your favourites.
Here at Stylist, we want to make shopping independent brands easier. That’s why, every week, we bring you the latest fashion-forward offerings from established and rising indie brands in the form of The Drop by Stylist. It’s our marketplace where you can discover all the latest items from labels you’ll come to love, and make exclusive savings along the way.
Christmas has come around quicker than ever, and this week, Team Stylist brings you a range of products that will help you look and feel fresh for the upcoming festivities. In fact, we’d suggest packing Pearl & Earl’s star sweatshirt at the very top of your suitcase if you’re visiting family for the holidays, as you’ll be throwing it on over every outfit, from Christmas PJs to a sparkly dress when it’s time to retire to the sofa for 9pm board games. And if a few consecutive late nights are on the horizon, Eclat Skin London’s hyaluronic acid set is a must-have to help you look alive even when you’re not feeling it.
If you’re the type of person who never arrives at a dinner party without something homemade or at least some fancy crisps and dips, What Ted Wore has the tote bag for you. Or, maybe you’re more of an entertainer than a feeder – the person asking everyone what time they were born so you can pull up their birth chart? Don’t worry, this is a judgment-free zone for the astrologically inclined, whether that’s you or a friend. In fact, we’d go so far as to encourage the obsession with the sun, the moon and the stars, especially when it comes to Posh Totty Design’s personalised moon necklace.
From fashion and interiors to beauty, there’s something for everyone in this week’s Drop.
Posh Totty Designs Personalised Crescent Moon Necklace
Whether it’s for your celestially obsessed friend who still hasn’t stopped talking about last week’s cold moon or your jewellery-loving sister, Posh Totty Designs’ classic crescent moon pendant makes thoughtful gifting easy, thanks to its free personalisation.
Handmade in the brand’s Brighton workshop, choose from sterling silver, 18ct rose or 18ct yellow gold plating – and don’t forget to add up to 10 characters to make it feel extra thoughtful. Last-minute present panic? We don’t know her.
Shop Posh Totty Designs personalised crescent moon necklace, £40.50
What Ted Wore Slogan Tote Bags
We’re never ones to turn down a new tote – how else would we carry around our laptops, KeepCups, gym kit and everything else in between? But What Ted Wore’s multi-coloured designs hit different.
Available in a choice of two slogans, there’s a bag for whatever mood you happen to be in. Insatiable appetite? ‘Always Carry Snacks’ will speak to you deeply. And for those who are completely over it, ‘Not Today’ will demonstrate your feelings precisely. How many other bags do that while still having room for you to pop to Little Waitrose on the way home?
Shop What Ted Wore slogan tote bags, £16
Eclat Skin London Pro-Glow Hydration Plumper Set
Hyaluronic acid + collagen = exactly what everyone’s complexion needs at this time of the year. Helping to revive tired, burnt-out skin, Eclat’s Pro-Glow Hydration Plumper Gift Set combines the best of the two powerhouse ingredients to help smooth, plump and nourish.
Including three hyaluronic acid and collagen sheet masks, a day cream and an anti-ageing serum, the trio also happens to come with a whopping saving of over £100. We’ll take four.
Shop Eclat Skin London pro-glow hydration plumper set, £23.99
Pearl and Earl Star Oversized Sweatshirt
With T-minus 10 days to go until 25 December, all we want to live in right now are comfy, oversized silhouettes. And Pearl & Earl’s star print sweater fulfils the assignment perfectly.
Festive without being too kitsch, the cotton-blend jumper is available in a choice of six patterns and colours, with every last one promising optimum comfort. Looking just as stylish with joggers and Uggs as it does French-tucked into a sequin midi-skirt, we’ll be wearing ours for the remainder of the year and beyond.
Shop Pearl and Earl star oversized sweatshirt, £42
Once Upon A Tuesday Abstract Earth Wall Calendar
This A4 paper calendar is perfect for anyone who loves the warm boho aesthetic and eclectic decor at home or in the office. The crisp print shows off the texture of the canvas and rich tones of paint, printed on premium recycled paper that doesn’t bleed.
Keep your days and months organised in the date grid, which includes both week numbers and moon phases.
Shop Once Upon A Tuesday abstract earth wall calendar, £16.50
Jack and Freda Pastille Statement Earrings
The festive season means big, sparkly earrings. Just like fruit pastilles, these earrings are the icing on the cake of an any outfit. With striking hammered gold teardrop hoops and a colourful textured stud, this set is vibrant and glam.
Shop Jack and Freda pastille statement earrings, £28
Verdant Alchemy Breathe In Bath Salts
It’s that time of year when the majority of us are feeling under the weather. These bath salts combine a blend of powerful antioxidants, vitamin C and anti-microbial properties that harness the power of nature to boost your wellbeing. The carefully selected eucalyptus, lemon and bergamot oils will soothe airways and free the mind. Take a deep breath and unwind.
Shop Verdant Alchemy breathe in bath salts, £26
Images: courtesy of brands