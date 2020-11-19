This week’s highlights include 80% off the regular price of Eclat Skin London’s hydrating hyaluronic acid and collagen body lotion, plus Bella Singleton’s elegant, monochrome Planets scarf and Their Nibs peacock print nightshirt and cosmetic bag set, also available at exclusive Stylist prices.
Eclat Skin London Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen Body Lotion
The rather lovely Eclat Skin London have created a special price for The Drop by Stylist for their miracle silky-cream moisturising Collagen & Hyaluronic Acid Body Lotion (£10.00 instead of £55 because we love them so much).
Shop Eclat Skin London hyaluronic acid and collagen body lotion, £10
Ethereal Hair & Skincare Mini Pamper Hamper
This brilliant Pamper Hamper is available at a special price for The Drop by Stylist. Featuring an 100% organic, vegan and cruelty-free face mask, body scrub and bath salts, this is exactly the present to send to yourself or someone you love. Reveal a fresh layer of smooth skin with the body scrub then hydrate with a soak using the bath salts. The perfect winter night in…
Shop Ethereal Hair & Skincare mini pamper hamper, £35
516 Polish Vegan Nail Polish
A little gift to yourself (or for someone who deserves a bit of love), this vegan nail polish comes as a gift set or as individual colours with a special price for The Drop by Stylist. Choose from Honest - a cool camel nude creme; Chyna - an enchanting forest green creme and Luxe - their “your nails but better” nude creme for a soul-boosting manicure for autumn/winter.
516 Polish vegan nail polish, £7.20
A Weathered Penny Semi Circle Belt Bag
This new Semi-Circle Belt Bag is the lockdown walk accessory we’ve been searching for. Cute, neat and comfortable to wear, it seamlessly lets you access your keys, cards and phone on the go while the versatility of the adjustable strap allows for the bag to be worn comfortably around the waist or relaxed across the body.
Shop A Weathered Penny semi circle belt bag, £52
Their Nibs Satin Pink Peacock Print Nightshirt & Cosmetic Bag
As winter arrives next week and we hunker down for a long season, Their Nibs have created an exclusively priced bundle for The Drop by Stylist. Featuring a fluid satin pink peacock nightshirt to aid deep, restful sleep alongside a gorgeous cosmetic bag, this is the perfect present for friends or just for yourself…
Shop Their Nibs satin pink peacock print nightshirt & cosmetic bag, £38
Rare Birds Book Club Fawcett Society Book Bundle
The Fawcett Society’s Rare Birds Book Club began as a way to champion female authors and celebrate and share women’s stories. Inside this brilliant box for The Drop by Stylist you’ll find three incredible books all by female authors including: Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo, The Far Field by Madhuri Vijay and Her Body And Other Parties by Carmen Maria Machado.
Shop Rare Birds Book Club Fawcett Society book bundle, £30
London, Paris, New York Art Prints
As we spend more time at home, our spaces should reflect our personalities and memories. These prints of classic icons by South Island Art travel from London and Paris to New York bringing the joy of our unique travel experiences into our homes while making a distinctive and self-expressive statement in any space.
Shop London, Paris, New York art prints, £48
Tada & Toy Star Ear Cuff
Tada & Toy’s bestselling star cuff is a unique slip-on design which requires no piercing to wear. Available in 18ct Gold Plated Vermeil on 925 Sterling Silver, 18ct Rose Gold Plated Vermeil on 925 Sterling Silver and 925 Sterling Silver, this is the easy way to do the layered earring trend and also makes for an ingenious present for girlfriends.
Shop Tada & Toy star ear cuff, £35
Bella Singleton Planets Scarf
Bold and gorgeous, this scarf is exactly what we need to pair with our winter coat right now or to double-up as a chic face covering. With £5 of each sale going to Friends of the Earth to help fight climate change, each symbol represents each planet and there’s free delivery on orders placed in November (please note delivery will be made within two weeks from placement of order).
Shop Bella Singleton planets scarf, £55