It’s been a long time coming but with spring arriving and a sense of hope in the air, a new bag for strolls in the sunshine actually seems like a good idea. Handmade from sustainably sourced, premium quality British leather in their New Forest studio, this crossbody bag has a soft suede lining and an adjustable buckle strap, so you can wear her at any length across the body or as a shoulder bag.

Shop Sbri cross body bag with personalised tag, £160