This week, get 80% off dr. Eve_Ryouth’s Super Antioxidant Facial Cleansing Oil, personalise your own Esa Evans’ gold plated Candy Heart bangle or feel uplifted in Black & Beech’s ‘Liberté Egalité Sororité’ slogan T-shirt. 

  • dr. Eve_Ryouth Super Antioxidant Facial Cleansing Oil

    Refresh your face with dr. Eve_Ryouth’s Super Antioxidant Cleansing Oil (which has a special The Drop by Stylist price). The perfect cleanser for waterproof make-up as well as dull and tired-looking skin that often feels ‘dry’ after cleansing, it contains a skin-renewal boosting peptide (SH-Oligopeptide-1) plus antioxidants for a brighter-looking skin.

    Shop dr. Eve_Ryouth super antioxidant facial cleansing oil, £9.90

  • Esa Evans Candy Heart Bangle

    With a special price for The Drop by Stylist, Esa Evans’ sweet Candy Heart Bangle is available to personalise with initials or a name up to five characters (perfect for Mother’s Day but allow up to an extra five days’ delivery for a bespoke finish).

    Shop Esa Evans candy heart bangle, £18

  • Catherine Tough Set of Two Enamel Mugs

    Picnic season is about to take on a whole new meaning as we finally get the chance to relax with friends and family outdoors at the end of March. But forget terrible-for-the-planet one-use cups: Catherine Tough’s enamel mugs are gorgeous, practical and sustainable. Choose from these yellow and grey colourways and get the perfect cup of tea/flat white/Campari.

    Shop Catherine Tough set of two enamel mugs, £15

  • Black & Beech Liberté, Egalité, Sororité Feminist T-Shirt

    It’s International Women’s Day on 8th March, which is why we’ve selected this uplifting Liberté Egalité Sororité feminist charcoal T-shirt – Black & Beech’s take on a phrase which can be traced back to the Mouvement de la Libération des Femmes in 1970s Paris. Ethically produced (WRAP certified) using 100% organic cotton to the highest ethical standards, it’s been screen printed using water-based commercial inks in the UK.

    Shop Black & Beech liberté, egalité, sororité feminist t-shirt, £25

  • Sbri Cross Body Bag With Personalised Tag

    It’s been a long time coming but with spring arriving and a sense of hope in the air, a new bag for strolls in the sunshine actually seems like a good idea. Handmade from sustainably sourced, premium quality British leather in their New Forest studio, this crossbody bag has a soft suede lining and an adjustable buckle strap, so you can wear her at any length across the body or as a shoulder bag.

    Shop Sbri cross body bag with personalised tag, £160

  • Scentered I Want To Escape Gift Set

    Want to uncover a Mother’s Day gift that’ll actually bring some comfort and joy? Scentered’s I Want To Escape gift set featuring a 100% natural, essential oil-based Aromatherapy Balm and Candle set is designed to move the mind from doing what “you have to do” to “what you want to do for yourself”.

    Shop Scentered I Want To Escape gift set, £27.50

  • Lethally Her Notebook Combo

    Lethally Her is a community-focused brand that provides products, events, and content to inspire female artists and creators to attain their highest level of badassery. They recommend using their notebooks as an extension of your mind: “your trusted place to write down your big ideas, goals, your feelings, little reminders and whatever inspires you throughout the day.”

    Shop Lethally Her notebook combo, £25

  • Yaa Yaa London Gemstone Adjustable Pinky Ring

    This season fashion is all about the fun and Yaa Yaa London’s gemstone pops-of-colour rings have been designed to leave no fingers out. The precious metals hug the fingers comfortably and are easy to adjust with stones in rose and yellow gold. They’re gorgeous.

    Shop Yaa Yaa London gemstone adjustable pinky ring, £45

  • Y.O.U Underwear Matching Bralette and Bikini Set

    With an exclusive The Drop by Stylist price, this vibrant matching bikini and bralette set by Y.O.U Underwear is ethical, sustainable and incredibly comfortable (everything we want basically). Made with super-soft organic cotton, the bralette is designed to be gentle and supportive with adjustable and crossable straps for a perfect fit.

    Shop Y.O.U Underwear matching bralette and bikini set, £40

