Welcome to Stylist’s new online boutique, The Drop. Each week our editors present nine carefully curated items from some of the UK’s most innovative and exciting independent brands. This week, shop the exclusive Grey Leopard Print Doormat from Lime Lace and the Marine Eye Gel from Freya and Bailey, which is available at a special Stylist price. From original designs to limited edition pieces and exclusive offers, it’s about discovering sustainable beauty, fashion, accessories and interiors that are built to last – and be loved.
Lime Lace Grey Leopard Print Doormat
Leopard print is the interiors trend that keeps on giving, exclusive to Stylist readers, this grey doormat is both lovely and functional. Made from sturdy coir it is suitable for both indoor and sheltered outdoor use.
Shop Lime Lace grey leopard print doormat, £24.99
Freya and Bailey Marine Eye Gel with Arnica and Seaweed
With a special 15% discount for The Drop by Stylist, this vegan, restorative gel keeps your eye area smooth and plump. It’s jam-packed with vitamins, oils and antioxidants, delivering up to 24 hours of moisture.
Shop Freya and Bailey marine eye gel with arnica and seaweed, £34
Ohelo Bottle The Yellow Bee
This classic, insulated bottle is all you need to keep hydrated while out on runs, if you’re on a long winter walk with a warm drink or even working from home. The iconic and intricate honeycomb design comes complete with a bee illustration on the side which we’re very fond of.
Momocreatura Micro Crescent Moon Stud Earrings
Founder Momoko Tamura is inspired by European history and aims to create beautiful, timeless pieces that will be treasured and handed down by their owners. These studs are the understated-yet-dreamy earrings we’ve been searching for.
Faace Period Face Mask
This product is vegan, cruelty free, ethically sourced and can be used to suit your needs. Leave on as a priming moisturiser before applying your make-up or wear a thick layer as a mask and leave on for 5 minutes, 20 minutes or overnight - the gel-like formula sinks in fast.
Shop Faace period face mask, £22.50
LUXTRA White T-Shirt with Hand Embroidered Rainbow
This beautiful, classic T-shirt is a wardrobe staple, made sustainably from soft 100% organic cotton. The hand-embroidered rainbow motif symbolises solidarity during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shop LUXTRA white t-shirt with hand embroidered rainbow, £39
Story 81 Pia Vegan Handbag
Story 81 is a contemporary, cruelty-free and vegan brand. PETA-approved, this bag in blush pink is the perfect finish to slouchy weekend looks and can be worn as a cross-body bag or on one shoulder, making it our go-to design right now.
Susie London Seaweed Silk Hydration Body Butter
A luxurious, nurturing therapy for the body to soften the skin. Mineral-rich sea kelp, spirulina, jojoba oil and collagen-boosting shea butter synergistically blend to infuse the skin with vitamins and essential fatty acids.
Peg and Board The 100 Pegboard Blush
Available at a special Stylist price, this simple, modern pegboard is a fully customisable storage solution. All the shelves and pegs can be reconfigured on the magnetic board, to suit your needs.