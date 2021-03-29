Trending products from independent brands on The Drop
Are you up to date with The Drop’s trending products? From picnic blankets to the monogram velvet bow everyone has been buying, here are some of our bestsellers from the past couple of months.
Le Colonel Moutarde Liberty Lounge Shorts
These lounge shorts are the perfect alternative to lockdown wear, particularly as we move into those warmer months. Made in France in the brand’s atelier and shipped from their Brick Lane boutique, they’re hand-crafted from the softest Liberty cotton and feature a 100% silk bow. The elasticated waist and small opening at the bottom of the leg allow for more movement and comfort.
Eclat Skin London Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads
Designed to awaken your under eyes and reduce visible signs of fatigue, these pads are filled with antioxidant-rich flower extract serum that feels cool on the skin. The pack contains five sets of two eye pads.
Shop Eclat Skin London rose blossom glow hydro-gel eye pads, £10
Fox & Taylor Eco Vegan Silk Serenity Pyjama Set
As a designer for some of the world’s most luxe lingerie brands, Michelle Buttery’s creations are multi-functional and can be worn to sleep, lounge or socialise in. As a brand, Fox & Taylor is grounded in protecting and caring for the world around us and £1 from each sale is donated to MIND, a UK-based mental health charity.
Shop Fox & Taylor eco vegan silk serenity pyjama set, £45.99
Yaa Yaa London Adjustable Gemstone Pinky Ring
This season, fashion is all about the fun and Yaa Yaa London’s gemstone pops-of-colour rings have been designed to leave no fingers out. The precious metal hug the fingers comfortably and are easy to adjust with stones in rose and yellow gold.
Tayla Tayla Monogram Velvet Bow Barette
Evoking 80s prep, this handmade design with monogram detail can be personalised with your initial. Choose from either delicate faux-pearl beads or tiny gold iron studs which are hand sewn to order. The bow features a barrette clip making it easy to style in a number of ways (half-up, half-down with beachy waves or in a sleek low pony) and is feeding our hair accessories obsession for spring/summer 2021.
Petiotes Picnic Blanket
With the return of the “rule of six”, those long held dreams of lazy lunches in the park or evening drinks with much-missed friends can finally come true. Invest in one of Petitotes’ picnic blankets, each of which is handmade in their London workshop from beautiful cotton fabrics. It also comes with a navy blue waterproof lining, which makes it practical too.
Images: courtesy of Eclat Skin London, Petiotes, Fox & Taylor, Le Colonel Moutarde, Tayla Tayla, Yaa Yaa London