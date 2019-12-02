The Fashion Awards 2019: all the winners from the biggest night in fashion
- Billie Bhatia
The 2019 Fashion Awards took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 4 December. Here’s a full list of winners.
On Monday 4 December the biggest names from all corners of fashion, art and entertainment came together at The Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2019.
A heady blend of Met Gala style red-carpet and Oscar-worthy acceptance speeches the standard ingredients for this celebration of trailblazing talent. Last year Meghan Markle even graced the stage to present an award to designer and now close-friend Clare Waight Keller. Among all the red-carpet arrivals and fashionable drama from the night, this year’s awards saw an obvious winner in Bottega Veneta – taking home a whopping four gongs, including Brand of the Year.
The Italian luxury house injected a hefty dose of ‘cool’ in 2017 when they hired British designer and former Celine ready-to-wear director, Daniel Lee, to take the position of creative director. Thanks to Lee’s modern aesthetic, the rise of Bottega Veneta has been stratospheric. Remember those square-toed mesh sandals that flooded your Instagram feed this summer? You can thank Daniel Lee for that. And that dumpling-come-croissant leather ‘Pouch’ bag that garnered every stylish woman’s arm during the September shows? That was Lee too.
Thanks to her incredibly wearable collections, Rejina Pyo took home the award for British Emerging Talent Womenswear. While you might not know her by name, you’ll certainly know her by design – Pyo is responsible for the puff-sleeve button down midi dress currently hanging in your wardrobe, along with that checked, knotted oblong bag currently number one spot on your Net-A-Porter wish-list.
Some could argue (raises hand) that 2019 was the year of Rihanna, the singer dominated the fashion conversation at the beginning of the year when she set up her own brand, Fenty. Mixing traditional luxury with an urban aesthetic meant that Fenty superseded the obvious choices of Palace, Supreme and Off-White, for the Urban Luxe Award.
As well as being big business for designers, The Fashion Awards are an equally important accolade for the modelling world, too. This year’s Model of the Year Award went to Sudanese-born Adut Akech who, whilst relatively new to the industry, has already found herself on multiple Vogue covers, and opening and closing some of the biggest fashion shows in the world.
Here’s the full list of winner for The Fashion Awards 2019:
Brand of the Year
Bottega Veneta
Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Model of the Year
Adut Akech
Accessories Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Urban Luxe
Fenty
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Business Leader
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Outstanding Achievement Award
Giorgio Armani
Fashion Icon
Naomi Campbell
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator
Sam McKnight
Trailblazer Award
Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
Positive Change Award
Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action launched at UN Convention on Climate Change
Designers’ Designer Award
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
