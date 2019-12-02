On Monday 4 December the biggest names from all corners of fashion, art and entertainment came together at The Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2019.

A heady blend of Met Gala style red-carpet and Oscar-worthy acceptance speeches the standard ingredients for this celebration of trailblazing talent. Last year Meghan Markle even graced the stage to present an award to designer and now close-friend Clare Waight Keller. Among all the red-carpet arrivals and fashionable drama from the night, this year’s awards saw an obvious winner in Bottega Veneta – taking home a whopping four gongs, including Brand of the Year.

The Italian luxury house injected a hefty dose of ‘cool’ in 2017 when they hired British designer and former Celine ready-to-wear director, Daniel Lee, to take the position of creative director. Thanks to Lee’s modern aesthetic, the rise of Bottega Veneta has been stratospheric. Remember those square-toed mesh sandals that flooded your Instagram feed this summer? You can thank Daniel Lee for that. And that dumpling-come-croissant leather ‘Pouch’ bag that garnered every stylish woman’s arm during the September shows? That was Lee too.