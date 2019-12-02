Fashion

The Fashion Awards 2019: all the winners from the biggest night in fashion

Billie Bhatia
The Fashion Awards 2019

The 2019 Fashion Awards took place in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday 4 December. Here’s a full list of winners.

On Monday 4 December the biggest names from all corners of fashion, art and entertainment came together at The Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards 2019.

A heady blend of Met Gala style red-carpet and Oscar-worthy acceptance speeches the standard ingredients for this celebration of trailblazing talent. Last year Meghan Markle even graced the stage to present an award to designer and now close-friend Clare Waight Keller. Among all the red-carpet arrivals and fashionable drama from the night, this year’s awards saw an obvious winner in Bottega Veneta – taking home a whopping four gongs, including Brand of the Year.

The Italian luxury house injected a hefty dose of ‘cool’ in 2017 when they hired British designer and former Celine ready-to-wear director, Daniel Lee, to take the position of creative director. Thanks to Lee’s modern aesthetic, the rise of Bottega Veneta has been stratospheric. Remember those square-toed mesh sandals that flooded your Instagram feed this summer? You can thank Daniel Lee for that. And that dumpling-come-croissant leather ‘Pouch’ bag that garnered every stylish woman’s arm during the September shows? That was Lee too. 

Thanks to her incredibly wearable collections, Rejina Pyo took home the award for British Emerging Talent Womenswear. While you might not know her by name, you’ll certainly know her by design – Pyo is responsible for the puff-sleeve button down midi dress currently hanging in your wardrobe, along with that checked, knotted oblong bag currently number one spot on your Net-A-Porter wish-list.

Some could argue (raises hand) that 2019 was the year of Rihanna, the singer dominated the fashion conversation at the beginning of the year when she set up her own brand, Fenty. Mixing traditional luxury with an urban aesthetic meant that Fenty superseded the obvious choices of Palace, Supreme and Off-White, for the Urban Luxe Award.

As well as being big business for designers, The Fashion Awards are an equally important accolade for the modelling world, too. This year’s Model of the Year Award went to Sudanese-born Adut Akech who, whilst relatively new to the industry, has already found herself on multiple Vogue covers, and opening and closing some of the biggest fashion shows in the world. 

Here’s the full list of winner for The Fashion Awards 2019: 

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta

Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Model of the Year

Adut Akech

Accessories Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Urban Luxe

Fenty

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams

Business Leader

Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Outstanding Achievement Award

Giorgio Armani

Fashion Icon

Naomi Campbell

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator

Sam McKnight

Trailblazer Award

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Positive Change Award

Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action launched at UN Convention on Climate Change

Designers’ Designer Award

Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane

Billie Bhatia

