The most iconic naked magazine covers
- Posted by
- Stylist Team
- Published
From Rachel Weisz to Kate Winslet, many of our favourite A-list stars have made the brave, bold and brazen decision to pose nude for a magazine cover.
And, of course, to the A-list stars flock the world's greatest photographers; meaning not only do these shoots become works of art but also iconic images that are recreated time and time again.
From THAT Demi Moore moment to Jennifer Aniston clad in nothing but denim hot pants, these are the naked cover shoots that will go down in history.
Click on the items below to see our picks.
Miley Cyrus, 2015
Magazine: Paper
Photographer: Paola Kudacki
About the cover: Singer Miley Cyrus fronts the 'Use Your Voice' issue by Paper magazine, with her stratefically-placed pet pig Bubba Sue. In the magazine, the unapologetic star reveals her compassionate side as she discusses the inspirations behind her Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit organisation launched earlier this year to help homeless and LGBT kids.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 2015
Magazine: Lui
Photographers: Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi-helmed
About the cover: Dressed in a strategically-placed transparent Burberry trench, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest star to front the cover of French magazine Lui (the publication behind Rihanna's nipple-revealing photograph which Instagram subsequently censored when she shared it).
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Continued...
Photographers Murenu and Henzi, said Huntington-Whiteley was a logical choice: “Rosie is ultimate perfection. Sexy, intelligent, and sweet and so much fun to work with—what more can you ask for?” Here the British model poses for a photo spread with snake-like accessories.
Image: Instagram
Gisele Bündchen, 2015
Magazine: Vogue Brasil
Photographers: Inez & Vinoodh
What she said: "My 20-year career celebration cover @voguebrasil. Thanks to everyone who is part of this special edition." (via)
FKA Twigs, 2015
Magazine: V
Photographers: Inez & Vinoodh
She said: "I wrote a song, a month ago. I can’t remember the lyrics. It was something like 'boys growing boys growing girls into women.' I’ve felt more like a woman since I’ve met these men so in touch with their femininity. They teach me how to be a woman, how to feel, how to have class and poise, and how to feel good about myself. I’ll dance for them and I’ll dance for myself, as thanks."
Jennifer Lawrence, 2014
Magazine: Vanity Fair
Photographer: Patrick Demarchelier
About the cover: This cover, and the inside photoshoot, was particularly significant because it was just after Jennifer's private nude photos had been leaked, in the photo hack scandal that affected many other celebrities in Hollywood.
Jennifer Lawrence, 2014
Continued…
It gave Jennifer the chance to be be in control of the images of her body and she got on board with a brilliantly fearsome concept from Demarchelier. The Hunger Games star is seen lying on wooden decking with a Colombian red-tailed boa constrictor wrapped around her, in an homage to Richard Avedon’s iconic 1981 Vogue portrait of Nastassja Kinski.
Zoe Saldana, 2014
Magazine: Women's Health
Photographer: John Wright, pictures courtesy of Women’s Health
What she said: "My body is less toned. I do look in the mirror and see things I don't want. My first reaction is I breathe and I think, 'I'm a woman, I'm 36, my body is changing'."
The Zoe Saldana interview launches the Women’s Health Body For Life campaign in the September Naked issue – on sale Wednesday 30 July. Also available as a digital edition
Madonna, 2014
Magazine: Interview
Photographer: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
The cover: Madonna was shot in a variety of provocative poses for the magazine alongside an interview with David Blaine.
Demi Moore, 1991
Magazine: Vanity Fair
Photographer: Annie Leibovitz
About the cover: This became one of the most iconic magazine covers ever, not just because Demi Moore was nude but also because she was pregnant with her second child at the time.
True Blood cast, 2010
Magazine: Rolling Stone
Photographer: Matthew Rolston
What Anna Paquin said: "Sookie is sweet, good-natured and can kick your ass while wearing high-heeled pumps and a sundress. That's not how people saw me."
Tom Ford, Keira Knightley and Scarlett Johansson, 2006
Magazine: Vanity Fair
Photographer: Annie Leibovitz
The cover: As part of the Hollywood issue, the fashion designer Tom Ford was shot alongside a nude Keira Knightley and Scarlett Johansson.
Lindsay Lohan, 2008
Magazine: New York Magazine
Photographer: Bert Stern
What she said: “I didn’t have to put much thought into it. I mean, Bert Stern? Doing a Marilyn shoot? When is that ever going to come up? It’s really an honor.”
Rachel Weisz, 2004
Magazine: Esquire
Photographer: James White
What she said: "American men are certainly more direct than British men. Here, there's much less ritual to get through, much less bizarre courtship. We actually don't date in England. You go out with a guy, and you never know whether it's a date or not. Also, I think American men listen better than English men."
Lana Del Rey, 2012
Magazine: GQ
Photographer: Mariano Vivanco
What she said: "My parents were worried, I was worried. I knew it was a problem when I liked it more than I liked doing anything else. I was like, I'm f***ed. I am totally f***ed. Like, at first it's fine and you think you have a dark side - it's exciting - and then you realise the dark side wins every time if you decide to indulge in it. It's also a completely different way of living when you know that, it's like being a different species of person. It was horrific. It was the worst thing that ever happened to me."
Kate Moss, 2010
Magazine: LOVE
Photographer: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot
Angelina Jolie, 2007
Magazine: Esquire
Photographer: Marc Hom
Britney Spears, 2003
Magazine: Rolling Stone
Photographer: Matthew Rolston
What she said: "I'm not gonna come out on this record and show my crotch or anything," she says. "That's not me. I would never do anything like that. It's all in the way you do stuff, all in the way you carry things. The music is most important to me."
Kate Winslet, 2008
Magazine: Vanity Fair
Photographer: Steven Meisel
What she said: “You know, these mothers are going to read this article and they’re all absolutely great, but I know when I walk into that classroom in the morning, even if it’s for a split second, at some point I’m being checked out. And some of them will even say to me, ‘O.K., what’s the secret with the skin?’ At which point I’m like, ‘Oh my God, there’s no secret. I have makeup on. And by the way, since I turned 30, I’ve had an acne problem on my chin. I’m just like everybody else—I just know how to cover it. If you’d like me to show you how, I’d be more than happy.’ ”
John Lennon and Yoko Ono, 1980
Magazine: Rolling Stone
Photographer: Annie Leibovitz
What he said: “Welcome to the inner sanctum!”
Britney Spears, 2006
Magazine: Harper's Bazaar
Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski
What she said: "I can’t wait to [perform] again. But I really have to take my time and do it right and be safe. Actually … not that safe. When you perform, you have to be dangerous. After this baby, I’m going to get really intense with it."
Lake Bell, 2013
Magazine: New York Magazine
Photographer: Mark Seliger
What she said (about that painted tattoo): “I had a spaghetti-strap maxi-dress on,” she recalls a few days later at a Fort Greene bar near her home, “and I came in with this massive flower on my chest, and nobody said a word.”
Janet Jackson, 1993
Magazine: Rolling Stone
Photographer: Ellen Von Unwerth
What she said: "I can't fake it. I can't do it if I don't feel it. It's genuine. You could say I've entered a happy phase of sexuality."
Jennifer Aniston, 2005
Magazine: GQ
Photographer: Peggy Sirota
What she said: “Hmmm. Let’s see.” She considered. “Not much. It’s been pretty slow. Everything’s just coasting along…,” she said, and then she gave me kind of a healing half smile and amended her answer. “I don’t know. Everything?”
Rihanna, 2012
Magazine: GQ
Photographer: Mario Sorrenti
What she said: "Sometimes a person looks at me and sees dollars. They see numbers and they see a product. I look at me and see art."
Beyonce, 2013
Magazine: Flaunt
Photographer: Tony Duran
What she said: "I’m okay with gluten. Sunday pizza is a must for me!"
Kim Kardashian, 2010
Magazine: W Magazine
Photographer: Mark Seliger
What she said: “I always knew that people assumed I was a Hollywood wild child dancing on tables, drunk at parties, shopping all day, out all night. But I knew: What they think of me is not me. I’m probably way more boring than they think. I’m not a drinker, and when I’m up on the table dancing, it’s for the picture. Then I sit right back down. I play into the perception of me, but it’s not really me. And the show reveals that.”
Cara Delevingne, 2013
Magazine: LOVE
Beth Ditto, 2009
Magazine: Love
Photographer: Mart & Marcus
About the cover: For the launch of her bi-annual British style magazine, Katie Grand chose singer Beth Ditto as her cover star. She posed naked, but for a ruffled pink tutu. Of the cover, Katie said 'Everything about the way that Beth looks reminds us not of her imperfections but our own ... She is happy with who she is and the way she is. Don't we all wish that we woke up in the morning and felt like that?'