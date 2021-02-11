Fashion

The North Face jacket so popular, searches for this particular winter puffer style are constantly on the rise

Have you seen this puffer jacket? Us too, and it’s the nostalgic hit your winter wardrobe will benefit from.

Coats, coats, coats. At this point of winter, it’s tricky to remember leaving the house without one. Just as well then, that the offerings this year have been some of the best yet. 

Maxi coats have made it easier to go outside still wearing pyjamas underneath, classic camel cover-ups have made us feel put together with minimal effort, and then there’s duvet coats which have made getting out of bed that little bit easier.

Puffer coats are back in the game, too, and they’re quite literally bigger than ever. There’s one style in particular that’s leading the pack, though, and it’s bringing nostalgic 90s vibes: The North Face Nuptse 1996. 

Street styler wearing puffer jacket
The two-tone The North Face puffer is the style du jour

Chances are, if you haven’t seen The North Face style around lately – IRL or on Instagram – then you will remember it from the 90s. The Nupte 1996 cropped jacket is the updated version of the iconic classic worn by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Nicole Richie and Uma Therman in the early 00s. 

Jennifer Aniston wearing The North Face puffer
Jennifer Aniston wearing The North Face puffer in 2006

Now, the new iteration has been championed as a key style, worn by models Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. And it’s made its way into the wardrobes of fashion influencers all over.

Street style wearing North Face jacket
Switch a tan coat for a puffer version
Model wearing North Face jacket
The North Face jacket in black is a classic

When it comes to demand for The North Face puffer jackets, this has also increased since the recent collaboration with Gucci. The fashion house announced the collection on TikTok back in September 2020 and since then, search engine Lyst has seen a 71% rise in searches for the Nupse puffer jacket in particular – and it’s still increasing.

Naturally, The North Face x Gucci collection gained an instant wait list, was snapped up by the fashion elite as soon as it dropped in January this year and sold out in a matter of minutes. 

Anyone who wasn’t able to get their hands on the Gucci edition has instead been relying on the The North Face Nuptse style to get a piece of the puffer action, and it comes in an array of colours. The super puffy jacket filled with responsibly sourced down is also water-resistant for soggy wintery days, has a packable hood to suit the unpredictable British weather and is also surprisingly lightweight. 

Many 90s trends come back around – with boob tubes, low-rise jeans and even popper tracksuit bottoms proving popular lately. Thankfully, the puffer jacket is one that’s equal measures stylish and practical.

Here’s our pick of some of the best cropped puffer jackets to snap up now. 

Images: Getty and Instagram

