When it comes to making a statement with stand-out accessories, no one does it quite like London Fashion Week. Whatever the weather, you can always rely on the city’s street style set to spark a new accessories trend and this season is no exception.

The last few years have blessed us with a plethora of covetable styles that have elevated the handbag from a practical, carry-all daywear staple to a statement piece with the power to define an outfit. We’ve seen everything from Jacquemus-inspired mini bags to the unexpected rebirth of the belt bag, but after several seasons of flirting with the latest handbag styles we’re looking for a timeless investment piece to buy now and wear on heavy rotation for years to come.