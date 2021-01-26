The best 70s-inspired fashion for everyone obsessed with The Serpent

If, like us, you find hunkering down and getting into a new series the highlight of the day, you’ll know about The Serpent. If you don’t, here’s a quick update (without any show spoilers). The eight-part crime series is based on a true story, transporting viewers back to the 70s following the trial of serial killer Charles Sobhraj (nicknamed “The Serpent”). Featuring Jenna Coleman as Sobhraj’s girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc, naturally the Doctor Who actor has gained attention. Of course for her acting skills, but also for the 70s-inspired outfits. Wardrobe stylist Rachel Walsh managed to encapsulate the decade’s hippie style with sleek, tailored styles worn by 70s icon Bianca Jagger and denim loved by Jane Birkin. With the retro decade taking over on the spring/summer 2021 runways at the likes of Christian Dior and Paco Rabanne, it’s no surprise The Serpent has become as talked about for the shocking storyline as it has Marie-Andrée’s (Jenna’s) impeccable style in the show.

The suit

The Serpent: Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman) travelled with her boyfriend in a teal suit.

Bringing the glamour associated with the Studio 54 era, the suit has managed to stand the test of time. Opt for rich, glossy shades and pair with retro floral shirts (tucked in) with supersize shades that’ll end up elevating even the most wintry looks. Want to bring it right up to date? Style the suit as separates – wear the blazer with jeans and style the trousers with a roll-neck knit and white trainers.

Victoria Beckham sunglasses A 70s-inspired round-up wouldn't be complete without a pair of Victoria Beckham oversized shades.

The jumpsuit

Easy to style outfits have taken the lead this year and ‘throw on’ looks have been deemed the go-to. Elevate this easy look by opting for the humble jumpsuit. By going for a wide-leg style in a bright shade, it’ll take you in the right direction of summer. Try it out with a maxi kaftan or longline cardigan to make it work for winter. The belted silhouette is what makes it feel more 70s – go for an iteration with a belt already attached for minimal effort and maximum impact.

The jeans

Jenna Coleman in The Serpent wearing red blouse and flared jeans.

The instant way to add a 70s spin to your existing wardrobe is by incorporating flared jeans. Go for a deep indigo pair to style with colourful shirts, pussybow blouses and high-neck tops. Adding accessories is also an easy way to channel the decade without going OTT. Opt for a scarf worn as a headband, classic buckled belts and wear sunglasses across all seasons.

The high-neck top

Whether it’s a fitted, printed shirt, a billowing pussybow blouse or a halterneck top, the 70s wasn’t a time to shy away from bold styles. Make like The Serpent’s Marie-Andrée (only in the outfit department) and go for a scarf print iteration. How do you wear it for winter? Go for the nice top and jeans fail-safe combo and team with square-toe boots and a cosy teddy coat.

Reiss top A halterneck top is a throwback that'll make you feel nostalgic from the 90s, too. Wear this Reiss style with a fluffy coat and dark denim.

The kaftan

Jenna Coleman wearing crochet cover-up in The Serpent

Spotted on the beach in a white crochet kaftan, Jenna Coleman’s character shows how to do a summer look in serious style. Granted, we’re a few months away from beach strolls but with clever layering you can wear a summery style already. Try it over a cami top and jeans with chunks boots now, for spring with lace-up the leg sandals and come high summer you’ll wear it with nothing but a crochet bikini to keep the 70s look.

Melissa Odabash kaftan Dream of summer strolls in this maxi kaftan. For now, layer it over jeans and boots and a cami top for a hint of warmer days.