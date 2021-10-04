Just when you thought you’d seen all of the weird and wonderful stunts that the fashion world could pull, along came Balenciaga and its 10-minute-long episode of The Simpsons, which it showcased at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

Yes, you read that right – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and all of Springfield’s other favourite residents stormed the *virtual* runway wearing the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection in a clip that featured cameos from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.