Marge Simpson just made her Paris Fashion Week debut in Balenciaga spring/summer 2022
Thought you’d never see the residents of Springfield rubbing shoulders with Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian at fashion week? Think again.
Just when you thought you’d seen all of the weird and wonderful stunts that the fashion world could pull, along came Balenciaga and its 10-minute-long episode of The Simpsons, which it showcased at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.
Yes, you read that right – Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and all of Springfield’s other favourite residents stormed the *virtual* runway wearing the brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection in a clip that featured cameos from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.
Indeed, while guests descended upon the City of Lights’ Théâtre du Châtelet for the brand’s spring/summer 2022 show, they were instead entertained by Marge getting stuck in a doorway thanks to her Balenciaga dress’s OTT shoulder pads (a signature style from Balenciaga) and Homer sporting a Bieber-approved puffer jacket and a single earring.
The screening of the show – and Marge’s tongue-in-cheek faux pas – was preceded by a 20-minute stream of red carpet arrivals, from Cardi B to Amber Valletta, all of whom were snapped by feted fashion photographer Juergen Teller; a premiere of sorts, before the screening of the brand’s most innovative showcase yet.
Images: courtesy of Balenciaga.