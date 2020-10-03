Founded by Susie Cave in 2015, The Vampire’s Wife has become so in demand that a collaborative collection with H&M has just been announced – and it’s going to be launched sooner than you think.

From caped dresses to logo T-shirts and Peter Pan collars, each piece is instantly recognisable as The Vampire’s Wife. And, the entire collection is comprised of recycled materials.

It arrives online and in stores on 22 October, so let’s take a first look at the key pieces…