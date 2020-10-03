The Vampire's Wife x H&M: the gothic collection is nearly here
- Hollie Richardson
The Vampire’s Wife x H&M collection is one of the biggest fashion events of 2020, so make sure you get the launch date in your diary.
The Vampire’s Wife has given us one of the most distinctive and covetable dress silhouettes in recent years. With puffed sleeves, ruffled hems, high necklines and decadent fabrics – it’s a bewitching gothic dream.
That’s why hardly a day goes by without a celebrity wearing one. Kate Moss, Keira Knightley, Alexa Chung and Jennifer Aniston are all big fans of the label. Kate Middleton has also given the royal stamp of approval. Oh and even Killing Eve’s Villanelle was seen walking down the street in her aptly named Villanelle dress in season three.
Founded by Susie Cave in 2015, The Vampire’s Wife has become so in demand that a collaborative collection with H&M has just been announced – and it’s going to be launched sooner than you think.
From caped dresses to logo T-shirts and Peter Pan collars, each piece is instantly recognisable as The Vampire’s Wife. And, the entire collection is comprised of recycled materials.
It arrives online and in stores on 22 October, so let’s take a first look at the key pieces…
Fingerless lace gloves to match this mini length take on the label’s iconic Falconetti dress? Sign us up.
This velvet dress of dreams will take us through the festive period just nicely (even if the parties are cancelled this year).
The lace cape with a velvet pussybow fastening is a gothic dream.
And it’s a big yes to the white Peter Pan collar and the billowing sleeves here.
H&M is, of course, no stranger to major designer collaborations. Last year, everyone wanted a piece from H&M x Giambattista Valli. And 2018’s ERDEM x H&M capsule was mesmerising.
So we already predict that, like all the amazing H&M collaborations before it, this one is sure to sell out very fast. Make sure you put the date in your diary for fashion’s witching hour: 22 October.
Images: The Vampire’s Wife x H&M