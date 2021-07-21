Have you always wanted to work in fashion?

Not entirely. I’ve always been a fashion lover, but I went to drama school and had my heart set on being an actor. I am absolutely a magpie and am always drawn to colourful and shiny things, but it was when I was 17 and got a Saturday job working for Alex Eagle at her first shop on Walton Street that I remember thinking how much I would love to have a space of my own one day where I could curate a room filled with all of the things I loved.

How do you go about deciding which brands to collaborate with?

I honestly just go with my instinct. If I see a brand I love, I reach out straight away and see if the designer would be interested in working with me – I still get really surprised when anyone says yes! I am really drawn to colour and a similar colour sense is important to me – I want to create pieces that evoke happiness and joy so that’s what I look for. For example, Amanda Johanne Linde is a jewellery and objects designer based in Copenhagen. I discovered her on Instagram earlier this year and immediately felt inspired and happy scrolling through her feed – I was in awe of her colour sense and felt desperate to work with her so that’s when I reached out to her and happily, she said yes!