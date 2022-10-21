There’s something so luxurious about a new pair of pyjamas and it’s perhaps the ultimate act of self-care to buy something with the sole purpose of making yourself feel comfortable. So maybe it’s time to turn your back on the old t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms you’ve been wearing to bed for years. Fortunately, this is an easy task when there are a whole host of brands creating PJs and loungewear that are as stylish as they are comfortable, one of which is independent British brand, Their Nibs.

Founded by Fiona Bell, who was previously Head of Womenswear at Laura Ashley, Their Nibs knows a thing or two about prints. Their colourful, detailed pyjamas will have you questioning whether it’s socially acceptable to wear a pyjama top on a Zoom meeting, particularly when they’re made silky soft fabrics that you won’t want to take off on chilly mornings.