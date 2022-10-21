Their Nibs is the British, independent fashion brand known for their bold pyjama sets. These are 6 of our favourites…
There’s something so luxurious about a new pair of pyjamas and it’s perhaps the ultimate act of self-care to buy something with the sole purpose of making yourself feel comfortable. So maybe it’s time to turn your back on the old t-shirts and tracksuit bottoms you’ve been wearing to bed for years. Fortunately, this is an easy task when there are a whole host of brands creating PJs and loungewear that are as stylish as they are comfortable, one of which is independent British brand, Their Nibs.
Founded by Fiona Bell, who was previously Head of Womenswear at Laura Ashley, Their Nibs knows a thing or two about prints. Their colourful, detailed pyjamas will have you questioning whether it’s socially acceptable to wear a pyjama top on a Zoom meeting, particularly when they’re made silky soft fabrics that you won’t want to take off on chilly mornings.
Perfect for treating yourself or a friend, Their Nibs has a pair of PJs for everyone, whether you’re looking for something understated or you’d rather a bold design. We’ve curated nine of our favourite sets from Their Nibs to help you choose…
Womens Satin Traditional Pyjamas, Dragon Rose
We love this unusual take on monochrome florals, perfect for autumnal evenings at home. Made from luxurious satin, you’ll feel put together even if you get into your PJs as soon as you close your laptop screen at 5:30 (and who could blame you?).
Womens Satin Traditional Pyjamas, Navy Hummingbird
This vibrant navy hummingbird set truly stands out from the crowd. The orange lining makes for a sophisticated colour combination and we can’t think of a single person who wouldn’t want to find these pyjamas underneath the Christmas tree this year.
Womens Cotton Traditional Pyjamas, White Foxglove
We love this timeless horticultural print, bringing some greenery into your life even if you can’t keep the basil plant sat on your windowsill alive. Their Nibs know how to nail the details and the small bees buzzing around this pair makes them the perfect gift for a special person in your life.
Ladies Traditional Cotton Pyjama Set, White Spring Hare
Whether Peter Rabbit and his sisters Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-tail are your favourite Beatrix Potter characters or you’re looking for a pair of PJs that feel like home, Their Nibs’ spring hare pyjamas have nostalgia written all over them.
Made from 100% breathable cotton in a traditional PJ style with contrasting piping, we’re particularly loving the trousers’ elasticated waist – ideal for an unseasonal packet of mini eggs (let’s be honest, they’re too good not to eat all year round).
Womens White Peacock Cotton Pyjamas
While we love that time of the year when we can switch to summer PJs, there’s definitely something to said for when the evening chill sets in and it’s time to reach for the longer, cosier pairs. When it comes to revamping your sleepwear for the autumn, look no further than Their Nibs’$2 100% cotton set with the ever-popular peacock feather pattern that’s chic enough that you don’t have to hide when the Deliveroo driver arrives with your Sunday night takeaway (just us?).
Ladies Traditional Cotton Field Flower Pyjama Set
We don’t care what Miranda Priestly said – florals for spring may not be groundbreaking but that doesn’t mean wearing the sartorial version of a meadow to bed doesn’t cheer us up. So it only makes sense that British sleepwear label Their Nibs has brought some plant power to this 100% cotton pyjama set.
Inspired by sprawling wild flowers, we love the contrasting white trim, the comfortable elasticated waist tie and the even more comfortable pockets (because let’s face it, all clothing is better with pockets).
Tropical Fish Satin Shortie Pyjamas
When snorkelling in the Maldives is a distant dream, channel that Big Fish Energy another way. British label Their Nibs has a knack for transforming statement prints into stylish, comfy pyjamas – and this tropical fish set is no exception. Made from breathable satin – ideal for summer – the hardest decision you’ll have to make is choosing which style of top suits you best from the pyjama shirt or cami top. Prepare for your aquatic-themed loungewear game to be officially elevated.
Womens Satin Traditional Pyjamas, Dragonfly
Partial to a pair of floral PJs? This dragonfly-printed set are the perfect way to diversify your collection, providing the illusion of florals but actually featuring an unusual design that you probably don’t have in your collection – the perfect excuse for a new pair, right? Plus, this super flattering teal shade means you can wear them all year round, which is a good job because they’re so comfortable, you’d be reluctant to pack them away for winter.
Women's British Butterflies Cotton Cami Capri Pyjamas
First there was the resurgence of Y2K fashion, and now the 90s is having its moment in the sun again, thanks to the return of the butterfly motif that Mariah Carey championed back in the day. Their Nibs is honouring the look with its cami capri pyjamas set that’s worthy of modern-day tastes.
Made from 100% breathable cotton and available in sizes XS-3XL, this strappy cami and ¾ length capri pyjamas set is ideal for those evenings when it’s humid, hot and stuffy. Plus, its watercolour butterfly print is educational, too – showing the names of each British butterfly species. Smart and stylish? We’re sold.
