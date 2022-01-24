“Thierry Mugler was a defining force”: the fashion world pays tribute to the fashion world pays tribute to the iconic French designer
French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, whose muses included Cardi B, Grace Jones and Diana Ross, has passed away.
Genre-defying French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who gained in popularity in recent years through working with the Kardashians and the Hadids, has died of natural causes.
A former ballet dancer, Mugler became revered as the architect of “power dressing” in the 80s and 90s, and counted Diana Ross, Grace Jones and David Bowie as muses, most notably dressing the latter for his wedding to Iman in 1992.
“Thierry Mugler was a defining force in fashion,” Tracee Ellis Ross wrote on Instagram. “Even his archive collection today seems futuristic. He was a true dreamer, he designed for a future where women were in charge and on top. His clothes were sculptural, sexy and fierce. I remember him as joyous and beautiful.”
Though the designer retired from his eponymous label in 2002, he continued to craft clothes for some of the world’s most illustrious faces, most notably Kim Kardashian’s mermaid-inspired 2019 Met Gala ensemble and Beyoncé’s futuristic Sasha Fierce looks in the late 2000s.
“This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kardashian said at the time of the Met Gala. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”
“He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon,” Diane Kruger penned on Instagram. “Rest in power.”
Mugler’s passing comes after the sudden passing of famed fashion editor André Leon Talley last week and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh late last year.