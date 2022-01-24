“This is the first time in 20 years Mr Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler,” Kardashian said at the time of the Met Gala. “So to come and design this gown for me is such an honour. This is about eight months in the making. He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

“He was an incredible force of imagination, he dared women to wear their sexual powers like a weapon,” Diane Kruger penned on Instagram. “Rest in power.”

Mugler’s passing comes after the sudden passing of famed fashion editor André Leon Talley last week and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh late last year.