From surf clubs to catwalks, tie dye has become fashion’s favourite print. But why is the tie dye top a must-wear for summer?

Fashion is all for an underdog, and tie dye is the newest contender to take over the street style set and conquer the catwalks. What was once the garment of choice for hippies, surf chicks and — shudder, those on a gap year — tie dye has had a fashionable makeover for spring/summer 2019. The tie dye top — be it sweater, shirt or tee — is the coolest choice for a laid-back look this season. Calvin Klein kicked the trend off at New York Fashion Week back in February, where the entire collection was dedicated to California and its cool, sun-soaked, seaside vibes. Cali-cool became a trend in its own right, with the tie-dye hoodie at the forefront of garments that included bucket hats, board shorts and maxi dresses splashed with sunflowers. Proenza Schouler, Ashley Williams and Prabal Gurung all offered tie dye tops, with crayola-coloured hues that are guaranteed to boost sober spirits even on grey summer days.

Tie dye tops: a sweater, worn with cut-off shorts, seen at Paris Fashion Week.

Of course, the trend isn’t just limited to tops. Ganni offer tie dye denims and acid-wash hats, while New York-based brand R13 updated the workwear blazer in technicolour tie dye. Staud and The Elder Statesman made it chic in midi dresses fit for summer picnics. But it’s the tie-dye top that the street style set have fell in love with.

Tie-dye tops: this button-up shirt looks perfect paired with tailored trousers.

The key to the trend is its wearability: if you’re wondering how to style it, fear not, for this is tie dye done the grown up way. Bright colours can be toned down with white or classic stonewash jeans, while tailored shorts and brogues give hoodies an air of boyish charm, or office formality (see above). The trick is keeping your trousers and accessories pared-down and minimal — let the tie dye do the talking. For something a bit more formal, a tie dye shirt (pictured above) is super sophisticated — choose a style with two colours (instead of four or five) to keep it looking chic and pair it with tailored trousers. Tie dye for the office: whoever would have thought? Here are Stylist’s best tie dye tops to shop for now. Ninety Percent

Tie-dye tops: a turtleneck is a chic wear to wear the hippie trend.

Blending navy with a pop of coral colour is a chic way to take on the trend. Especially with this sleeveless roll neck silhouette — simply tuck into high waisted trousers or jeans with a backless loafer and you’re good to go. But best of all, British brand Ninety Percent donate 90% of its proceeds to charity. Tie dye is a feel good print. But this top is a feel good purchase. What’s not to love? Ninety Percent, £48 at Net-a-Porter

Prada

Tie dye top: this Prada shirt is just the right amount of dad vibes.

Whoever would have thought a lime green ‘dad’ shirt would be on your sartorial summer bucket list? This Prada number is instantly covetable, with its oversized cut and strategically placed tie dye wash. Simply pair tucked into tailored trousers, or wear as a jacket over a camisole tucked into jeans. California, here we come. Prada tie-dye shirt, £670 at Net-a-Porter

Blouse

Tie dye top: this sweatshirt is casual yet chic.

No tie dye round up would be complete without a simple sweatshirt. Avoid multi-tonal styles and opt for one colourway to keep it crisp. This style, by London-based brand Blouse, would look just as good with jeans as it would with a shirt underneath and the collar poking out. Blouse sweatshirt, £175 at Net-a-Porter

Topshop Boutique

Tie dye top: with its A-line silhouette, this Topshop Boutique shirt is cool and comfortable.

Nothing screams grown-up tie dye quite like this Topshop Boutique shirt. Crafted from silk and made in the UK, this oversized, A-line shirt, in a summery tangerine hue, features side splits and an elongated back hem that looks great worn with formal trousers or over bandage-style midi skirts and sandals. Topshop Boutique shirt, £110

Zara

Tie dye tops: technically not a top, but this tie-dye denim jacket is a must-have for summer.

OK, OK, we know this one technically falls under the jacket category — but if worn buttoned up, it looks like a cropped oversized shirt. In a super light acid wash with reverse darker tie dye pattern, this jacket is ideal for throwing on over all manner of outfits this summer, from maxi dresses to cut-off shorts. Zara tie dye denim jacket, £29.99

Zara

Tie dye top: the perfect accompaniment for stonewash jeans.

A cotton crop top is a summer essential, and rendered in cool monochrome tie dye, this style from Zara is a wardrobe must-have. With oversized short sleeves and a cropped silhouette finished with a tie, this top is perfect worn with jeans or denim skirts for a Cali-cool festival look. Zara tie dye crop top, £12.99

& Other Stories

Tie-dye top: this & Other Stories T-shirt is a painterly take on the trend.

How to make a tie dye tee look grown up? Bag this style from & Other Stories, which is a painterly take on tie dye that almost resembles an artwork. Featuring a neutral palette interspersed with splashes of fluro yellow, this oversized cut cotton tee is best paired with off-white jeans and Birkenstocks. & Other Stories tie-dye T-shirt, £17