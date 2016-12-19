Love them or loathe them, at this time of year tights are usually better than the alternative of freezing pins. And it doesn’t have to be all about heavy duty, functional 80 deniers.

The right pair can finish off an outfit to perfection – think sheer polka dot with an LBD and pointed ankle boots. A soft grey pair teamed with, well, basically anything if it means we can beat the chill. But we do advise a cashmere knit and black leather midi skirt combo with knee high boots. And then there’s the party prints – from diamante and houndstooth to velvet Richard Quinn designer styles, we’ve found the best pairs to add to your lingerie draw. Because let’s face it, they’re practically as essential as pants in the upcoming months.