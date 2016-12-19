Fashion

All the tights you need in your life to beat the chill – without sacrificing style

Harriet Davey
Tights basically become an essential come winter. These are the best ones to incorporate into your everyday outfits. 

Love them or loathe them, at this time of year tights are usually better than the alternative of freezing pins. And it doesn’t have to be all about heavy duty, functional 80 deniers.

The right pair can finish off an outfit to perfection – think sheer polka dot with an LBD and pointed ankle boots. A soft grey pair teamed with, well, basically anything if it means we can beat the chill. But we do advise a cashmere knit and black leather midi skirt combo with knee high boots. And then there’s the party prints – from diamante and houndstooth to velvet Richard Quinn designer styles, we’ve found the best pairs to add to your lingerie draw. Because let’s face it, they’re practically as essential as pants in the upcoming months.

It’s true they can be tricky to wear, this is why the Stylist fashion team has already rounded up the best dress styles that actually work with tights – you’e welcome. 

Scroll down to see our top tights choices. 

Classic

  • Heist

    Heist tights
    Best tights: Heist

    Heist is known for its The Thirty, The Fifty and The Eighty denier tights and the pack of all three is naturally a best-seller. 

    Best part? You can get them in sizes 6-22.

    The tights essential set, £60, Heist at heist-studio.com

    BUY HEIST TIGHTS

  • Marks and Spencer

    Marks and Spencer tights
    Best tights: Marks and Spencer

    These sensor tights are designed to keep you cooler in warm conditions and warm you up once it gets cold. Ideal to bridge the gap between autumn and winter. 

    6 pair pack 60 denier body sensor™ opaque tights, £16, Marks and Spencer

    BUY MARKS AND SPENCER TIGHTS

  • Uniqlo

    Uniqlo tights
    Best tights: Uniqlo

    Although coloured tights were all over the catwalk this season, if you want to get the most wear out of them it’s best to go for a muted shade like grey. 

    Uniqlo’s unique Heattech design will keep you cosy without being bulky. 

    Heattech tights, £9.90, Uniqlo

    BUY UNIQLO TIGHTS

Printed

  • Calzedonia

    Calzedonia tights
    Best tights: Calzedonia

    We would like to think Katie Holmes single handedly put these back on the fashion map after stepping out in polka dots tights with a LBD recently. If it isn’t broke!

    Sheer polka-dotted tights, £11, Calzedonia

    BUY CALZEDONIA TIGHTS

  • Asos

    Asos tights
    Best tights: Asos

    The 80s print is back in a big way this season. From coats and jackets to trousers and now tights.

    Houndstooth tights, £8, Asos

    BUY ASOS TIGHTS

  • Anthropologie

    Anthropologie tights
    Best tights: Anthropologie

    Animal prints have extending through to hosiery. Keep it classy by going for a black subtle pair.

    Sarah leopard print tights, £20, Anthropologie

    BUY ANTHROPOLOGIE TIGHTS

Statement

  • Richard Quinn

    Richard Quinn tights
    Best tights: Richard Quinn

    If you want to splurge on a designer pair then look to king of prints, Richard Quinn. 

    This velvety pair will keep you warm, too. 

    Polka-dot velvet tights, £392, Richard Quinn at mytheresa.com

    BUY RICHARD QUINN TIGHTS

  • Accessorize

    Accessorize tights
    Best tights: Accessorize

    Make like the Max Mara autumn/winter catwalk and go for bright tights with a top-to-toe tonal outfit. 

    60 denier colour opaque tights, £6, Accessorize

    BUY ACCESSORIZE TIGHTS

  • Urban Outfitters

    Urban Outfitters tights
    Best tights: Urban Outfitters

    Kick-start party season with a pair of statement star tights. Livening up any party dress, they’ll be £10 worth spent. 

    Silver star tights, £10, Urban Outfitters

    BUY URBAN OUTFITTERS TIGHTS

Images: Courtesy of brands

Harriet Davey

