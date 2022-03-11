TikTok "work" pants: the 11 best to buy now

These simple “work” trousers are trending on TikTok – here are 11 of the best to buy now

Easy and perfect for everyday, these TikTok-famous “work” trousers ought to be a back-to-office and beyond staple. 

Instagram might once upon a time have been the go-to for sartorial exposition, but it’s been elbowed firmly out of the spotlight by its video-focused competitor, TikTok.

The app, which was founded in 2016, has made a star out of a stable of trends that, until we fell down a black hole of infinite scrolling on TikTok, we didn’t even know were still relevant.  

The most applicable of these is the return of “work” trousers, which is to say those of the easy and everyday variety. The sort that can just as easily be trotted out when you’re at your desk as they can for the dancefloor, with minimal effort or styling required in-between.  

So far in its ascent to the heady heights of virality, the #WorkPants hashtag has amassed 18.1 million views on TikTok, with those purveyed by Zara among the app’s favourites. These are fluid tapered trews that elongate the leg and work just as well with trainers as they do with sandals. They are, in short, the remedy to bad clothes days – and these are 11 of our favourites. 

  • Djerf Avenue Favourite pants

    Djerf Avenue Favourite pants

    Founded by influencer Matilda Djerf, Djerf Avenue’s Favourite pants struggle to stay in stock for obvious reasons; they’re simple, stylish and a serious staple.

    Shop Djerf Avenue Favourite pants, £119

  • Pimkie wide-leg pinstripe trousers

    Pimkie wide-leg pinstripe trousers

    With an elasticated waistband and a culotte-style leg, this pinstriped pair of Pimkie trousers is a no-brainer. Wear with your favourite knitwear and cropped T-shirts. 

    Shop Pimkie wide-leg pinstripe trousers at Asos, £29.99

  • Cos wide-leg tailored trousers

    Cos wide-leg tailored trousers

    Cos’ crisp, tailored trousers are a year-round style staple. Wear with a crisp white shirt and a bright lip for an ensemble that truly sings.

    Shop Cos wide-leg tailored trousers, £79

  • Reformation Montauk trousers

    Reformation Montauk trousers

    For those who prefer more of a flared leg, Reformation’s Montauk trousers are a dream come true. The grey marl material ought to be jazzed up with a bright and fun burst of blue or red.

    Shop Reformation Montauk trousers, £198

  • Weekday Terra trousers

    Weekday Terra trousers

    Tailored, ready and raring to go, Weekday’s ankle-length trousers are perfect for adding a touch more colour to crisp whites and blacks.

    Shop Weekday Terra trousers, £50

  • H&M crease-leg trousers

    H&M crease-leg trousers

    A kick-flare trouser is never a bad idea and this black pair is proof. Wear with jumpers, shirts, T-shirts and anything else you could ever hope to wear on your top half.

    Shop H&M crease-leg trousers, £17.99

  • Hush Ayla trousers

    Hush Ayla trousers

    The beauty of work-style trousers is in their versatility; Hush’s brown pair simply needs a bright bag and a fun shirt for an updated work get-up.

    Shop Hush Ayla trousers, £75

  • Omnes Winnie trousers

    Omnes Winnie trousers

    Earth-first label Omnes’ terracotta-toned trews are the stuff that style dreams are made of. Keep your accessories minimal to really let the trousers do the talking.

    Shop Omnes Winnie trousers, £29

  • Lucy & Yak Addison trousers

    Lucy & Yak Addison trousers

    Lucy & Yak’s forever Addison trousers are perfect for wearing with T-shirts in summer and chunky knits in winter. A true lifelong style companion.

    Shop Lucy & Yak Addison trousers, £50

  • Me + Em fluid crepe trousers

    Me + Em fluid crepe trousers

    The slight balloon shape of Me + Em’s fluid trousers is crying out to be paired with all of your favourite shirts and shoes this summer. Officewear, here we come.

    Shop Me + Em fluid crepe trousers, £70

  • Ganni twill suiting trousers

    Ganni twill suiting trousers

    If an ankle-length pair of work trousers doesn’t quite scratch the itch, then look to this flared and playful pair of updated classics.

    Shop Ganni twill suiting trousers, £325

