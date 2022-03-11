All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Easy and perfect for everyday, these TikTok-famous “work” trousers ought to be a back-to-office and beyond staple.
Instagram might once upon a time have been the go-to for sartorial exposition, but it’s been elbowed firmly out of the spotlight by its video-focused competitor, TikTok.
The app, which was founded in 2016, has made a star out of a stable of trends that, until we fell down a black hole of infinite scrolling on TikTok, we didn’t even know were still relevant.
The most applicable of these is the return of “work” trousers, which is to say those of the easy and everyday variety. The sort that can just as easily be trotted out when you’re at your desk as they can for the dancefloor, with minimal effort or styling required in-between.
So far in its ascent to the heady heights of virality, the #WorkPants hashtag has amassed 18.1 million views on TikTok, with those purveyed by Zara among the app’s favourites. These are fluid tapered trews that elongate the leg and work just as well with trainers as they do with sandals. They are, in short, the remedy to bad clothes days – and these are 11 of our favourites.
Djerf Avenue Favourite pants
Founded by influencer Matilda Djerf, Djerf Avenue’s Favourite pants struggle to stay in stock for obvious reasons; they’re simple, stylish and a serious staple.
Pimkie wide-leg pinstripe trousers
With an elasticated waistband and a culotte-style leg, this pinstriped pair of Pimkie trousers is a no-brainer. Wear with your favourite knitwear and cropped T-shirts.
Cos wide-leg tailored trousers
Cos’ crisp, tailored trousers are a year-round style staple. Wear with a crisp white shirt and a bright lip for an ensemble that truly sings.
Reformation Montauk trousers
For those who prefer more of a flared leg, Reformation’s Montauk trousers are a dream come true. The grey marl material ought to be jazzed up with a bright and fun burst of blue or red.
Weekday Terra trousers
Tailored, ready and raring to go, Weekday’s ankle-length trousers are perfect for adding a touch more colour to crisp whites and blacks.
H&M crease-leg trousers
A kick-flare trouser is never a bad idea and this black pair is proof. Wear with jumpers, shirts, T-shirts and anything else you could ever hope to wear on your top half.
Hush Ayla trousers
The beauty of work-style trousers is in their versatility; Hush’s brown pair simply needs a bright bag and a fun shirt for an updated work get-up.
Omnes Winnie trousers
Earth-first label Omnes’ terracotta-toned trews are the stuff that style dreams are made of. Keep your accessories minimal to really let the trousers do the talking.
Lucy & Yak Addison trousers
Lucy & Yak’s forever Addison trousers are perfect for wearing with T-shirts in summer and chunky knits in winter. A true lifelong style companion.
Me + Em fluid crepe trousers
The slight balloon shape of Me + Em’s fluid trousers is crying out to be paired with all of your favourite shirts and shoes this summer. Officewear, here we come.
Ganni twill suiting trousers
If an ankle-length pair of work trousers doesn’t quite scratch the itch, then look to this flared and playful pair of updated classics.
Images: courtesy of brands