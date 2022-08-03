You know the state of affairs is bad when not even Martin Lewis has a financial solution to the current cost of living crisis, which has seen inflation soaring to its highest level in years. Our purses are strapped and the purse strings are being tightened.

As those old enough to remember will recall from a famous 00s TV advert, every little helps, and that extends to fashion too. While official figures have pointed to the fact that clothing sales have experienced a spike despite the current financial climate – recent data released by Kantar suggested that shoppers are spending almost a fifth more on clothing than they did last year – it’s likely that many of us are looking to cut non-essential costs wherever possible.