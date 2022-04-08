"These are the 3 fashion rules I now break because of TikTok"

In the pantheon of trends, very few places can spread a new one as prolifically as TikTok. From opera gloves and Barbie bags to teeny-tiny blink-and-you’ll-miss-them Ugg boots, the video-sharing app has become a hotbed of fashion trends.

But in among the daily trickle of new trends, you’ll also find a stream of videos imploring viewers to follow a set of fashion rules for what not to wear. The three main offenders are pink and red, a colour combination which, if Jacquemus is to be believed, is destined for stardom; double denim, another catwalk-approved duet; and socks and sandals, which sadly are stomping their way back to the fashion forefront.