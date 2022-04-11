“I found these 5 brands on TikTok and now I wear them everyday”

I am a marketer’s dream. Whether it’s internet pop-ups or Instagram paid-for ads, if I see it enough times, it’s a guarantee that I’ll be adding it to my basket; it’s just a matter of time.

But now that Instagram appears to be on the outs, it’s TikTok that has swooped in to replace it as my most-visited site, and it definitely appears to have been influencing me.

While not in the same lacquered way that photographs are shared on Instagram, TikTok users have been gently ushering me in the direction of my virtual basket thanks to their endorsement of all manner of brands.

From easy everyday leggings that feel like butter (thank you, Lululemon) to the brand crafting the forever solid gold jewellery of dreams, these are the five brands that I found on TikTok and now wear unashamedly everyday.