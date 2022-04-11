“I found these 5 brands on TikTok and now I wear them everyday”
From Levi’s to Lululemon, TikTok is awash with brands that are perfect for everyday wear.
I am a marketer’s dream. Whether it’s internet pop-ups or Instagram paid-for ads, if I see it enough times, it’s a guarantee that I’ll be adding it to my basket; it’s just a matter of time.
But now that Instagram appears to be on the outs, it’s TikTok that has swooped in to replace it as my most-visited site, and it definitely appears to have been influencing me.
While not in the same lacquered way that photographs are shared on Instagram, TikTok users have been gently ushering me in the direction of my virtual basket thanks to their endorsement of all manner of brands.
From easy everyday leggings that feel like butter (thank you, Lululemon) to the brand crafting the forever solid gold jewellery of dreams, these are the five brands that I found on TikTok and now wear unashamedly everyday.
Ugg
While hardly a surprise to anybody who keeps their finger firmly on the fashion pulse, Australian footwear brand Ugg is back – and it’s big news. The social media style set’s models of choice are the Tazz slipper – Gigi and Bella are fans – and the newly imagined Tasman X, which are technicoloured riffs on puddle boots. Thanks to endorsements from a clutch of my favourite TikTokers, though, it was the Ultra Mini Boots that I eventually snapped up to swaddle my feet in. The diktat is clear: keep your Uggs barely-there and tiny for optimal style points.
Mejuri
In the pantheon of wearable jewellery brands, few reign as supreme as Mejuri. The TikTok-favourite label, which was founded by Noura Sakkijh in 2013, has become a favourite of the fashion pack on the app thanks to its affordable everyday designs. After spotting them shimmying up and down, I added a series of the label’s bracelets to my basket and haven’t looked back since.
Lululemon
All leggings weren’t made the same, and Lululemon’s buttery-soft iterations are a case in point. One of the fashion world’s worst-kept secrets, the label’s Align high-rise yoga pants are a staple that ought to line even the most style-averse of wardrobes. In case skin-tight everything isn’t quite for you, look instead to its ever-so-slightly flared Groove yoga pants, which are crying out to be paired with a boxy T-shirt and blazer combo for everyday life.
Levi’s
The purveyor of denim as we now know it, Levi’s has gained popularity on TikTok of late thanks to its vintage 501-style jeans, which are quite possibly the most perfect denim model ever made. TikTok users are pairing them with Birkenstock’s ubiquitous suede clogs and oversized white T-shirts for a barely-done ensemble that requires minimal effort.
Skims
Love her or hate her, there’s no denying the sartorial impact of Kim Kardashian. Her shapewear line Skims is so commonly featured on TikTok that it took merely a matter of days for me to add the label’s Fits Everybody T-shirt, bra and thong to my basket to see for myself what all the fuss was about. It doesn’t take a genius to equate why the buttery softness and universal fit is such a winner among style lovers.
