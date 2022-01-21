“Does anybody else find it concerning that 2010 trends have already made a resurgence?” TikTok creator @grrlbossbabe wrote on the app recently. “There’s Bella Swan/Elena Core/Parisian girl/ballerina aesthetic/indy sleaze and 2014 Tumblr. People are cycling through trends every few weeks, how is anyone going to keep up with this?”

Since it was uploaded four days ago, the video has amassed just shy of 18,000 likes. @grrlbossbabe, otherwise known as New York-based content creator Ari, has clearly hit a nerve with fashion conscious users on the app.

“I’ve been thinking about trends a lot recently and how alarming [the] acceleration is.” she tells Stylist. “Fashion trends used to cycle every 20 years, and now, due to social media, influencers and fast fashion, we see new aesthetics every month.”