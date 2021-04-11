“Dear TikTok, indie sleaze is a myth. Please stop trying to make it happen”

Cast your mind back to the early 00s. Your eyeliner’s smudged, your hair’s backcombed and you’re more than likely wearing a ripped tank top that hangs nonchalantly from your body.

It might be hard to imagine from the dawn of 2022, a time when clothes are form-fitting and barely-there, make-up is glazed and glowy and hair is contorted into all manner of flicky bobs, but according to the internet, the trends of the early 00s are upon us again.

At the end of 2021, fashion commentator and content creator Mandy Lee, who is known for her trend predictions, posted a video to her TikTok entitled Indie Sleaze Revival. “There’s an obscene amount of evidence that indie sleaze/the Tumblr aesthetic is coming back and we need to talk about it,” Lee explains in the clip, which has amassed just north of 300,000 likes. “Indie sleaze took off in the early 00s, so following the 20-year trend cycle, this isn’t too far off.”