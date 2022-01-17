While the app is positively swimming in #fashionhacks and #clothinghacks, the most recent of which is related to everybody’s favourite comeback queen, the humble Ugg boot, this knitwear trick is going to change the way you wear your cardigan forever.

All you need to do is to take your favourite cardigan (it must have at least three buttons), and loop the last hole over the second button and the last button through the second loophole which, in turn, crops your cardigan.

Et voila! A new look cardi without having to buy a new one.