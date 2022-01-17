This is the simple TikTok hack that will change the way you wear your cardigans forever
Feeling sick of the sight of your favourite cardigan? It may well be time to mix it up with this foolproof TikTok hack.
When it comes to winter warmers, few do it better than a classic cardigan. As the sartorial equivalent of a cuddle, there’s nothing throwing on a cardigan can’t solve.
But for anybody who actually feels less comforted by theirs and more rattled by quite *how* many times you’ve worn it over the last two years, TikTok has just the hack for you.
While the app is positively swimming in #fashionhacks and #clothinghacks, the most recent of which is related to everybody’s favourite comeback queen, the humble Ugg boot, this knitwear trick is going to change the way you wear your cardigan forever.
All you need to do is to take your favourite cardigan (it must have at least three buttons), and loop the last hole over the second button and the last button through the second loophole which, in turn, crops your cardigan.
Et voila! A new look cardi without having to buy a new one.
Image: courtesy of Kitri.