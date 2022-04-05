From jelly shoes to Barbie bags, these microtrends are about to hit the big time, according to TikTok
Blink-and-you’ll-miss-them microtrends are the backbone of TikTok fashion – these are the five that are everywhere on the app right now.
Once upon a time, the only way to find fashion inspiration was by leafing through a hefty coffee-table book or taking a walk through a crowd of people in a major city.
Thanks to the rise of technology, things are now decidedly easier – and the trends that have been born into the world, as a result, are more avant-garde than we ever thought possible.
And TikTok is where the largely Gen Z audience share the latest fashion trends. The app – which boasts a far-from-humble billion monthly users – has become home to all manner of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them microtrends, most of which have been hibernating for close to 20 years.
TikTok may have only increased the speed at which fashion trends are proffered, but, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll be sure to find tiny trends creeping their way out of retirement just in time for summer. These are the five microtrends that TikTok is betting big on this year (you can thank us later).
1. Jelly shoes
Blisters, beware: 2022 heralds the return of the jelly shoe. Banish all thought of the squeaky pumps of your childhood, because this year’s reincarnation has had something of a makeover. Instigated by the return to the zeitgeist of Crocs and Ugg – which is now itself crafting rubbery jelly shoes – the jelly shoes of this year are chunkier and more statement-making than those that came before. Think Bottega Veneta’s chunky rubber clogs, Melissa’s kitten-heeled pumps and Gucci’s now-ubiquitous platform jelly mules for reference. Just don’t forget to stock up on the Compeeds.
2. Barbie bags
One billion people have watched the #KidCore hashtag on TikTok, which, as the name suggests, nods to the playful witticism of childhood. Patterns are becoming more colourful, garish and cartoonish, most notably in the realm of bags. The most ubiquitous on TikTok are bags of the beaded and heart-shaped variety – Coach and Kate Spade’s pastel pink and monogrammed iterations have sold out several times. Expect bags to be more showstopping than ever before this year.
3. Neckties
A return to form for one of the 70s sartorial love-ins, neckties are predicted to enjoy a steady ascent to the fashion forefront this year, if TikTok is to be believed. The trend is clearly gaining traction: in the past three weeks, searches for neck scarves have spiked by 60% on shopping platform Lyst, with two in five shoppers saving them to their wishlists. If you’re unsure how to wear yours, look to Bianca Jagger and Diana Ross in yesteryear for a nudge in the right direction.
4. Opera gloves
The masks might have come off, but the gloves are now on. Old Hollywood-inspired and New Hollywood-approved opera gloves have had over half a million views on TikTok and, according to a study carried out by Clothes2Order, Google searches increased 84% in the second half of 2021. Sported by Adele, Lizzo, Beyoncé, and Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys, these elbow-length gloves are the height of sophistication in the post-Covid era.
5. Bloomers
You’ve heard of underwear as outerwear, but you’d be forgiven for assuming you’d never live to see the day when wearing undies and undies alone would become the height – or nadir, depending on who you’re asking – of fashion. The app is styling it as a riff on the now-ubiquitous cycling shorts. Pair with fellow TikTok favourites, tank tops, cowboy boots and your go-to Barbie bag of choice for a blooming brilliant get-up.
