Once upon a time, the only way to find fashion inspiration was by leafing through a hefty coffee-table book or taking a walk through a crowd of people in a major city.

Thanks to the rise of technology, things are now decidedly easier – and the trends that have been born into the world, as a result, are more avant-garde than we ever thought possible.

And TikTok is where the largely Gen Z audience share the latest fashion trends. The app – which boasts a far-from-humble billion monthly users – has become home to all manner of blink-and-you’ll-miss-them microtrends, most of which have been hibernating for close to 20 years.

TikTok may have only increased the speed at which fashion trends are proffered, but, if you dig a little deeper, you’ll be sure to find tiny trends creeping their way out of retirement just in time for summer. These are the five microtrends that TikTok is betting big on this year (you can thank us later).