You might have managed to swerve them at the zenith of their popularity in the 00s, but you’ll struggle to escape them this time around as Ugg boots continue to surge in popularity.

Among their fanbase are not only the style set, but also all manner of celebs, from Gigi Hadid to Emily Ratajkowski. But banish all connotations of chunky, calf-height slouchy boots from your mind, for 2022’s take on the trend is short and sweet.