Remi Bader, the TikTok star with north of 2 million followers on the app, just made her fashion week debut walking for American stalwart Veronica Beard.

Bader, who wore an iridescent charcoal two-piece from Beard’s upcoming autumn/winter 2022 collection, is known for her fun and playful TikTok hauls where she takes followers through what she’s bought from high-street brands.