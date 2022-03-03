Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard
Fashion

Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard

Remi Bader made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard’s off-schedule show in Palm Beach.

Remi Bader, the TikTok star with north of 2 million followers on the app, just made her fashion week debut walking for American stalwart Veronica Beard.

Bader, who wore an iridescent charcoal two-piece from Beard’s upcoming autumn/winter 2022 collection, is known for her fun and playful TikTok hauls where she takes followers through what she’s bought from high-street brands. 

Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard
Remi Bader making her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard.

Bader first gained notoriety on TikTok after posting a video bemoaning the fact that she couldn’t find anything to wear on the high street for a test shoot. It ended up accumulating more than 200,000 views and was Bader’s first step towards TikTok fame.

Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard's show was filled with summer-ready staples.

This isn’t the first move the industry is making to solidify Bader’s position in fashion. Late last year, the plus-size model was also named as a size consultant and brand ambassador for Victoria Secret’s Pink diffusion line.

Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard
Designer Veronica Beard posing with the models after her autumn/winter 2022 show.

Veronica Beard is a household fashion name in America thanks to her crisp and tailored approach to forever staples. The designer, who usually shows at New York Fashion Week, unveiled her autumn/winter 2022 collection off-schedule in Palm Beach. 

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Getty