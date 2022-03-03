Plus-size TikTok star Remi Bader just made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard
Remi Bader made her fashion week debut at Veronica Beard’s off-schedule show in Palm Beach.
Remi Bader, the TikTok star with north of 2 million followers on the app, just made her fashion week debut walking for American stalwart Veronica Beard.
Bader, who wore an iridescent charcoal two-piece from Beard’s upcoming autumn/winter 2022 collection, is known for her fun and playful TikTok hauls where she takes followers through what she’s bought from high-street brands.
This isn’t the first move the industry is making to solidify Bader’s position in fashion. Late last year, the plus-size model was also named as a size consultant and brand ambassador for Victoria Secret’s Pink diffusion line.
Veronica Beard is a household fashion name in America thanks to her crisp and tailored approach to forever staples. The designer, who usually shows at New York Fashion Week, unveiled her autumn/winter 2022 collection off-schedule in Palm Beach.
Images: courtesy of Getty