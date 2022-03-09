Enter a TikTok hack that explains in just 20 seconds how you can ensure your strapless bra never falls down again.

The clip, which has amassed just shy of 30,000 likes already, advises strapless bra wearers to fasten a bra strap under the bust of the bra to hold it in place. By having a strap tied under it, the strapless bra promises to stay in place, ensuring you have a flash-free day.

A foolproof fashion hack if ever we saw one.