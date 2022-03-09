This foolproof TikTok hack will solve all of your strapless bra problems
A simple TikTok hack explains how to make strapless bra woes a thing of the past.
All strapless bra wearers will know the pain of when the undergarment start to wrinkle and fall down, stepping ever closer to a serious flashing fashion faux pas.
The remedy isn’t to relegate strapless bras to the bottom of your underwear drawer, but rather to look to smart and simple hacks that will make wearing them sturdier.
Enter a TikTok hack that explains in just 20 seconds how you can ensure your strapless bra never falls down again.
The clip, which has amassed just shy of 30,000 likes already, advises strapless bra wearers to fasten a bra strap under the bust of the bra to hold it in place. By having a strap tied under it, the strapless bra promises to stay in place, ensuring you have a flash-free day.
A foolproof fashion hack if ever we saw one.
Image: courtesy of Curvy Kate.