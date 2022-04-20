“I stepped out of my comfort zone and into TikTok’s favourite Ugg Tasman X clogs”

As the old adage tends to go: where Uggs go, I, generally speaking, do not. Despite the cult Australian label’s return to the fashion fore (thanks to its Tazz slippers), there’s been very little anybody could do – despite endorsements from the fashion crowd – to persuade me to squeeze my feet into a pair of Uggs. Sorry, not sorry at all.

But oh, how the tables have turned. This once stubbornly Ugg-averse fashion writer is now borderline converted thanks to the label’s latest launch, the Tasman X clog, which, naturally, has taken over TikTok in recent weeks.