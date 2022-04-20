“I stepped out of my comfort zone and into TikTok’s favourite Ugg Tasman X clogs”
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Is this Ugg’s most controversial clog of all time? Digital fashion writer Naomi May stepped out of her sad slippers and into the Australian brand’s latest launch, which have received mixed reviews.
As the old adage tends to go: where Uggs go, I, generally speaking, do not. Despite the cult Australian label’s return to the fashion fore (thanks to its Tazz slippers), there’s been very little anybody could do – despite endorsements from the fashion crowd – to persuade me to squeeze my feet into a pair of Uggs. Sorry, not sorry at all.
But oh, how the tables have turned. This once stubbornly Ugg-averse fashion writer is now borderline converted thanks to the label’s latest launch, the Tasman X clog, which, naturally, has taken over TikTok in recent weeks.
Having amassed just north of 1 million views on the platform since their debut earlier in the spring, these waterproof clogs are just the sort of riff on puddle boots that whet my wardrobe’s appetite.
On TikTok, content creators have, for the most part, snapped up the black and olive-toned iterations and paired them with flared jeans and slouchy combat trousers. But it was the punch of the zesty lime pair that caught my attention (it helps that they’ve also been championed by Iris Law).
How does one wear waterproof Ugg clogs, I hear you cry? Well, that’s precisely what I set to find out. And, it turns out, with relative ease.
Despite the unapologetic zest of the lime, the Tasman X were a walk in the park (quite literally) to style. The only rule was no skirts or dresses, which was just a matter of my personal taste.
I wore mine with nonchalantly low-slung jeans, a snug-fitting baby T-shirt and a boxy blazer and felt every inch the Bella Hadid impersonator (in the best way possible). On another day, I took them out for a spin in some slouchy cream cargo trousers and a mint and lilac-toned mohair jumper courtesy of Maje, which – I hasten to add – garnered two compliments from locals on Broadway Market.
TikTok users advise that sizing up with the Tasman X clogs is of paramount importance, given their snug fit, but as somebody with wide-fit feet, I took my normal size and felt like I was walking on a cloud (yes, really).
Still not convinced? In just one week last December, fashion platform Lyst noted that Ugg slippers had been saved more than 10,000 times on people’s wishlists, while searches in the last week alone for the brand have spiked by 94%. It’s only a matter of time before it’s the turn of their waterproof clog cousins to enter the fashion fore.
Images: courtesy of Ugg and writer.