Updated on 8 October 2020: Thanks to the likes of Alice in Wonderland, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, and countless others, Tim Burton has brought us an array of weirdly wonderful characters over the years.

And they have all taught us a number of important lessons, but none more so than this; it’s cool to be a misfit, so long as you always stay true to yourself.

It’s unsurprising, then, that Burton’s films are just as well known for their beautiful, often award-winning, costumes as they are their dark undertones.

Being such huge fans of these twisted tales, and the incredible wardrobe ideas that help them come to life on-screen, we can’t wait to dress up this 31 October and use our favourite Tim Burton characters as Halloween costume inspiration.