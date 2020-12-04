“Dear Topshop, you never wanted me but I loved you anyway”

Like most of my relationships as a teenager and in my early twenties, Topshop was an unrequited love. I remember visiting the Leicester store with my friends as regularly as we washed out hair. “Shall we have a look in Toppers?” A line used with such frequency it could have been classed as an after school activity.

My friends would hurry to try on Jamie jeans and floral mini dresses, while I would carefully scan through every piece of clothing hoping that on this occasion there might possibly be something that fit me. I vividly remember being ecstatic when I stumbled across a mustard cape (yes, you read that right) that, thanks to its oversized shape actually fit me. At the time I was in my last year of school where uniform was ditched in favour of “business attire”. I use an inversion here because I asked considered a hanky hem skirt with a giant brown belt and a Ralph Lauren jumper business attire, but I’m getting distracted.

The mustard cape became an essential part of my school wardrobe and I felt validated. “OMG I love your cape!” (Said no one). But that didn’t stop me from being armed with my answer, “Oh, it’s Topshop!” That meant something. Wearing Topshop was more than a sartorial choice, it was a club – granted one that didn’t really want me - but didn’t stop me from desperately wanting to be part of it.