Do you dream of owning the perfect curated wardrobe? Imagine waking up and instantly selecting the pieces that will work for whatever the day has in store. Now it’s time to make that sartorial day dream a reality. First we created the ultimate guide to building a capsule wardrobe, and now we’re showing you where to buy those eternally chic pieces, for a whole lot less.

When you think ‘sale’ do you picture hard-to-wear trends and last season’s styles? Well, we think that if you know how to shop a sale right, it can be a treasure trove of timeless pieces. And to prove it we’re shopped the Topshop sale, and selected the pieces that will feel just as covetable in years to come as to do now.

From the love-forever midi dress that’s discounted to £10, to the oversized blazer that you’ll want to wear on heavy rotation, these gems are the pieces to your basket now and wear for years to come.