Topshop sale: curate a capsule wardrobe for less with 9 timeless items to buy now
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
Are you dreaming of a creating timeless wardrobe? We shopped the Topshop sale and curated the ultimate capsule wardrobe of wear-forever pieces, with serious savings.
Do you dream of owning the perfect curated wardrobe? Imagine waking up and instantly selecting the pieces that will work for whatever the day has in store. Now it’s time to make that sartorial day dream a reality. First we created the ultimate guide to building a capsule wardrobe, and now we’re showing you where to buy those eternally chic pieces, for a whole lot less.
When you think ‘sale’ do you picture hard-to-wear trends and last season’s styles? Well, we think that if you know how to shop a sale right, it can be a treasure trove of timeless pieces. And to prove it we’re shopped the Topshop sale, and selected the pieces that will feel just as covetable in years to come as to do now.
From the love-forever midi dress that’s discounted to £10, to the oversized blazer that you’ll want to wear on heavy rotation, these gems are the pieces to your basket now and wear for years to come.
Still can’t resist a trend? We’ve got you covered with spring/summer’s most-wanted print, in an equally timeless design. Best of all? It’s just £15.
Ready to curate a wardrobe of investment pieces without the, err, investment? Keep scrolling to discover the best pieces available to buy now in the Topshop sale.
Pink Jacquard Midi DressIf you look up ‘wardrobe hero’ in the dictionary we’d like to think you’d find of a picture of a midi dress next to it. This playful pink style is truly versatile style saviour that will work for every occasion.
Blue Gingham Yoke Frill BlouseIt’s no secret that the Stylist fashion team loves gingham. Though it might be one of the biggest trends for spring/summer 2020, this statement print is one that has never fallen out of fashion and will look chic for years to come.
Shop Topshop blue gingham yoke frill blouse, was £29, now £15
Tan Jacket With Recycled WoolIf we can be sure about anything, it’s that as long as we live in Britain we will always be tested by tricky trans-seasonal dressing dilemmas. On those in-between spring and autumn days, a throw-on jacket is one that will always come to your rescue. Made from recycled wool, this timeless tan jacket is as sustainably minded it is perennially stylish.
Shop Topshop tan jacket with recycled wool, was £59, now £25
Black Denim Boiler SuitWhen you think of wardrobe staples you might not think of a denim boilersuit, but trust us, this wear everywhere piece is one to buy now and wear on heavy rotation. Effortlessly easy to wear, this throw-on jumpsuit will save you on days when you have minutes to get ready, without compromising on style.
Cream Open Back Midi DressIf pastel colours feel too fussy, you’ll love this pared back take on the eternally chic midi dress. Wear this ivory style with square-toed sandals and gold jewellery for a minimalist look that will stand the test of time.
Washed Black Ovoid Tapered JeansNo matter how large our denim collection grows, a great pair of jeans is the staple we’re always stocking up on. Balancing out the volume of an oversized fit with a tapered leg, these dark wash jeans are an ultra-flattering take on the laidback mom jean.
Shop Topshop washed black ovoid tapered jeans, was £49, now £25
Yellow Check Double Breasted BlazerAn oversized blazer is the hardest working jacket in your wardrobe. Whether you style it with denim on the weekend or with suiting on the 9-to-5, this pastel check blazer will hit all the right style notes for every occasion.
Shop Topshop yellow check double breasted blazer, was £79, now £45
Green Paisley Tiered Midi SkirtA midi skirt is the failsafe styling essential that works with, well, everything. This bold paisley print is the perfect way to wear the tropical print trend and bring some sunshine to your wardrobe all year round.
Shop Topshop Green Paisley Tiered Midi Skirt, was £35, now £25
Images: courtesy of Topshop.