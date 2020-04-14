Fashion

Topshop sale: curate a capsule wardrobe for less with 9 timeless items to buy now

Posted by
Lara Faye
Published

Are you dreaming of a creating timeless wardrobe? We shopped the Topshop sale and curated the ultimate capsule wardrobe of wear-forever pieces, with serious savings. 

Do you dream of owning the perfect curated wardrobe? Imagine waking up and instantly selecting the pieces that will work for whatever the day has in store. Now it’s time to make that sartorial day dream a reality. First we created the ultimate guide to building a capsule wardrobe, and now we’re showing you where to buy those eternally chic pieces, for a whole lot less.  

When you think ‘sale’ do you picture hard-to-wear trends and last season’s styles? Well, we think that if you know how to shop a sale right, it can be a treasure trove of timeless pieces. And to prove it we’re shopped the Topshop sale, and selected the pieces that will feel just as covetable in years to come as to do now. 

From the love-forever midi dress that’s discounted to £10, to the oversized blazer that you’ll want to wear on heavy rotation, these gems are the pieces to your basket now and wear for years to come. 

Still can’t resist a trend? We’ve got you covered with spring/summer’s most-wanted print, in an equally timeless design. Best of all? It’s just £15. 

Ready to curate a wardrobe of investment pieces without the, err, investment? Keep scrolling to discover the best pieces available to buy now in the Topshop sale. 

You may also like

Denim decoded: the ultimate guide to what each cut actually means

  • Pink Jacquard Midi Dress

    If you look up ‘wardrobe hero’ in the dictionary we’d like to think you’d find of a picture of a midi dress next to it. This playful pink style is  truly versatile style saviour that will work for every occasion. 

    Shop Topshop pink jacquard midi dress, was £49, now £30

    BUY NOW

  • Blue Gingham Yoke Frill Blouse

    It’s no secret that the Stylist fashion team loves gingham. Though it might be one of the biggest trends for spring/summer 2020, this statement print is one that has never fallen out of fashion and will look chic for years to come. 

    Shop Topshop blue gingham yoke frill blouse, was £29, now £15

    BUY NOW

  • Tan Jacket With Recycled Wool

    If we can be sure about anything, it’s that as long as we live in Britain we will always be tested by tricky trans-seasonal dressing dilemmas. On those in-between spring and autumn days, a throw-on jacket is one that will always come to your rescue. Made from recycled wool, this timeless tan jacket is as sustainably minded it is perennially stylish. 

    Shop Topshop tan jacket with recycled wool, was £59, now £25

    BUY NOW

  • Black Denim Boiler Suit

    When you think of wardrobe staples you might not think of a denim boilersuit, but trust us, this wear everywhere piece is one to buy now and wear on heavy rotation. Effortlessly easy to wear, this throw-on jumpsuit will save you on days when you have minutes to get ready, without compromising on style. 

    Shop Topshop Black Denim Boiler Suit, was £59, now £25

    BUY NOW

Images: courtesy of Topshop.