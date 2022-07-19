A woman is always more than her clothing – even in politics
As the contest for Conservative leadership heats up, commentary continues to circulate about the appearance of the female finalists. This is why a woman is always – always – more than her clothing.
As the contest to find the next leader of the Conservative party – and the next prime minister – continues, the collective conversation surrounding the appearance of the three remaining female contestants has reached fever pitch.
For the inaugural television debate on Friday 15 July, candidates Rishi Sunak, Tom Tugendhat, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch debated the state of the economy, the NHS and whether transgender people should have the right to self-identify. It didn’t take long for tweets and think-pieces to circulate about how carefully Liz Truss had “planned her outfit to mirror one that Margaret Thatcher wore in 1979”. One tweet, which has been liked more than 25,000 times, wrote: “Liz Truss has recreated Margaret Thatcher’s appearance from her 1979 election broadcast down to the last detail.” Users starting referring to Truss’s “cosplay” of Thatcher, while another corner of the internet began questioning whether Mordaunt “only has one suit and one blouse” as another remarked that Badenoch’s yellow dress “did her no favours.”
“The expectation that female politicians will stick to the tried-and-tested power suits of the 80s with not a great deal of revision is notable,” says Dr Kate Strasdin, senior lecturer in the history of fashion at Falmouth University.
“Women have a tougher ride than men in politics because, as we saw with the Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump presidential race, women are always subject to more criticism of their wardrobe than men,” Dr Strasdin adds, referring to a headline that read ‘Heel, Boys’ from The Sun after Theresa May’s appointment in 2016, which ran with a close-up photograph of her leopard-print shoes.
Fashion telegraphs meaning – and that meaning here is a direct representation of each candidate’s beliefs and campaign. We live in an aesthetic world ruled by first impressions, where appearance is merely a facet of each candidate’s campaign to get them to the top.
“The political wardrobes are carefully choreographed,” Dr Strasdin confirms. “Each choice says something about each female candidate, but the men receive much less in the way of clothing critique – read into that what you will.”
Which begs the question, why wasn’t criticism levied against Tom Tugendhat’s choice of tie? Why did nobody bat an eyelid at Rishi Sunak’s all-black suit? Is it that just by virtue of being a man, they can have the intensity of public scrutiny mitigated? Is it just by virtue of being a man that protects them from having to project power with their clothes, because they are already perceived as having power?
The way that Penny Mordaunt styles her hair – not too big, not too small – is hotly debated and dissected by the press and internet at large, yet I’ve rarely seen as much of a debate encircle Boris Johnson and his dishevelled mop during his tenure as prime minister. Just imagine the outpouring of vitriol that would ensue if a female politician with hair like Johnson’s were to represent our country on the international stage.
The debate around the three remaining female candidates should be surrounding their politics and their voting records. Make the conversations about what each candidate does – or, perhaps more aptly, doesn’t – stand for. According to TheyWorkForYou, Truss has consistently voted for welfare spending reductions and against paying higher benefits for longer to disabled people who cannot work due to illness or disability. Mordaunt voted in favour of raising undergraduate tuition fees to £9,000 a year and in favour of a reduction in spending on welfare benefits.
It doesn’t matter what your politics are, who you’ve voted for or what your personal beliefs are. The criticism, commentary and debate that has circled the female contestants in this race like a flock of vultures is proof that women still have it harder than men – no matter how good their hair is.
Images: courtesy of Getty