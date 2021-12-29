Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Fashion

21 outfits that prove Tracee Ellis Ross is the real MVP of celebrity style

These are the looks that prove that Tracee Ellis Ross truly does bring the joy when it comes to dressing.   

Of all of the Hollywood wardrobes I’d most like to rummage in, forage through and pillage pieces from, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross’s.

The Black-ish actor and Pattern Beauty founder’s sartorial line-up is one of the most riotous celebrations of colour I’ve seen; the sort that leaves you zooming in on pictures to get a closer look and tumbling into internet blackholes to find carbon copies.

Ross, who shares a stylist with Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Ruth Negga to name just a few, is no stranger to using her style as a means of expression, something that too few mainstays of the fashion world do enough of.

Whether it’s looking like a feathery cloud incarnate in Giambattista Valli, or championing one of her favourite colourblocked tailored suits, Ross is a modern-day style icon. She’s to 2021 what Carrie Bradshaw was to 1998; an explosion of fashion exposition and sartorial experimentation.

If style telegraphs meaning, as is so often professed about those in the public eye, then Ross uses hers to not only support marginalised designers (Christopher John Rogers is a favourite of hers), but she also eschews fads and trends in favour of looking like a souped-up, polished version of herself, which is arguably the best look anybody can ever wear. 

You may also like

The 28 best Oscars red carpet dresses of all time

Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Bottega Veneta in 2021.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Gucci in 2021.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Christopher John Rogers in 2020.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Zuhair Murad Couture in 2020.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Loewe in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing S.R. Studio. LA. CA. in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Ralph & Russo Couture in 2021.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Sally LaPointe in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a green sequin two-piece in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross keeping warm in all-white in 2018.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Ralph & Russo Couture in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Carolina Herrera in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Prada in 2019.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a patterned midi dress and mustard yellow boots in 2018.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Giambattista Valli in 2018.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing Michael Kors in 2018.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a multi-coloured sequin dress in 2003.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing all-white to an event in 2006.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing low-rise flares and a tailored blazer in 2002.
Tracee Ellis Ross style in pictures: the Blackish actresses' best looks
Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a turquoise slip dress and knee-high boots in 2002.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of Getty.