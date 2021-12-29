21 outfits that prove Tracee Ellis Ross is the real MVP of celebrity style
These are the looks that prove that Tracee Ellis Ross truly does bring the joy when it comes to dressing.
Of all of the Hollywood wardrobes I’d most like to rummage in, forage through and pillage pieces from, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross’s.
The Black-ish actor and Pattern Beauty founder’s sartorial line-up is one of the most riotous celebrations of colour I’ve seen; the sort that leaves you zooming in on pictures to get a closer look and tumbling into internet blackholes to find carbon copies.
Ross, who shares a stylist with Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Ruth Negga to name just a few, is no stranger to using her style as a means of expression, something that too few mainstays of the fashion world do enough of.
Whether it’s looking like a feathery cloud incarnate in Giambattista Valli, or championing one of her favourite colourblocked tailored suits, Ross is a modern-day style icon. She’s to 2021 what Carrie Bradshaw was to 1998; an explosion of fashion exposition and sartorial experimentation.
If style telegraphs meaning, as is so often professed about those in the public eye, then Ross uses hers to not only support marginalised designers (Christopher John Rogers is a favourite of hers), but she also eschews fads and trends in favour of looking like a souped-up, polished version of herself, which is arguably the best look anybody can ever wear.
Images: courtesy of Getty.