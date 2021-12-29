21 outfits that prove Tracee Ellis Ross is the real MVP of celebrity style

Of all of the Hollywood wardrobes I’d most like to rummage in, forage through and pillage pieces from, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross’s.

The Black-ish actor and Pattern Beauty founder’s sartorial line-up is one of the most riotous celebrations of colour I’ve seen; the sort that leaves you zooming in on pictures to get a closer look and tumbling into internet blackholes to find carbon copies.

Ross, who shares a stylist with Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde and Ruth Negga to name just a few, is no stranger to using her style as a means of expression, something that too few mainstays of the fashion world do enough of.