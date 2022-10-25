Ah, trainers. Trainers, trainers, trainers – we can’t live with them (just how do the style set manage to dodge Britain’s deluge of muddy puddles and keep theirs sparkling white?) and we can’t live without them because, well, who can?

Just as the internet has exacerbated the rate at which microtrends appears, so too are trainer trends starting to speed up. One minute, it’s chunky dad styles that are the pair du jour; the next, it’s all about the Reebok Classic Cs that defined our childhood. Who can keep up!