We don’t need to remind you just how much our lives have changed over the past few years. Now seemingly on the other side and living in our new normal, work life is one of the key areas still feeling the effects.

Whether WFH, operating in a digital-first landscape – no, we’re no longer still on mute – or opting for a slightly more relaxed dress code, there are several aspects of our new work life that we’re pretty chuffed about. And trust us when we say we’re milking it when it comes to corporate clothing.

Swapping boring blazers for chic oversized options, skinny-fit trousers for wonderful wide-legged versions and even getting funky with a waistcoat or two, office outfits have had a serious upgrade, and we’re putting our best foot forward when it comes to footwear, and suggesting a toned-down trainer as the new corporate clog.