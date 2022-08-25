All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From bossing it in the boardroom to running for the Tube, a trusty trainer is never a bad idea.
We don’t need to remind you just how much our lives have changed over the past few years. Now seemingly on the other side and living in our new normal, work life is one of the key areas still feeling the effects.
Whether WFH, operating in a digital-first landscape – no, we’re no longer still on mute – or opting for a slightly more relaxed dress code, there are several aspects of our new work life that we’re pretty chuffed about. And trust us when we say we’re milking it when it comes to corporate clothing.
Swapping boring blazers for chic oversized options, skinny-fit trousers for wonderful wide-legged versions and even getting funky with a waistcoat or two, office outfits have had a serious upgrade, and we’re putting our best foot forward when it comes to footwear, and suggesting a toned-down trainer as the new corporate clog.
Yes, it may seem a little controversial to slip on a shoe you’d normally save for the weekend mid-week, but we’re not talking about your classic runners. These trainers are clean, crisp and certainly on the comfier side of the office-worthy wardrobe staples. So you can pack the court shoes away without the worry of being underdressed.
Focusing on block colours, minimal detailing and solid soles with no sports-style grip or accents, treat them as you would your favourite mule or loafer and you’ll be well on your way to effortless outfit building that will only work in your favour when running to catch the last Tube, train or bus.
From slip-on styles to lace-ups and velcro, there are a huge number of options to choose from, no matter what your style. You can thank us later after you’ve bossed it in the boardroom without a single blister or aching arch.
Axel Arigato clean 90 leather trainers
Classic in a clean, crisp white, there’s very little going on with this trainer, yet it still commands attention. Axel Arigato is known for its pared-back aesthetic, and the white colourway is as basic as it comes. Pair with everything from a sharp suit to a midaxi dress for an effortless outfit.
Shop Axel Arigato clean 90 leather trainers at Selfridges, £170
Jones Bootmaker leather chunky lace-up trainers
The neutral aesthetic isn’t wavering, with shades of beiges and browns taking over our Instagram feeds and many a wardrobe of those who subscribe to the neutral colour palette. So, for anyone well into their tonal hues, this Jones Bootmaker chunky trainer may be the one for you.
Shop Jones Bootmaker leather chunky lace-up trainers at M&S, £89
Pangaia grape-leather sneakers
Colour lovers, rejoice – it’s not all white and beige when it comes to office-appropriate trainers. Pretty in pink, this Pangaia pair uses innovative grape leather that is durable and suitable for vegans. Pair with a white suit for a standout summer look or clash colours for a more daring result.
Veja Recife chrome-free leather white steel
When it comes to trainers, few brands are as famous as Veja. This velcro pair is a sure style staple for anyone’s wardrobe, whether paired with a boxy blazer or a midi skirt and shirt. It comes in classic white with baby blue features.
Carvela joyful trainer
A metallic pick may not be the first thing that springs to mind, but working with almost any colour, it can instantly elevate even the most basic outfit. Another option that is suitable for vegans, they’re made from faux leather and will make a subtle style statement when paired with white, black or navy.
Next signature slip-on trainers
This Next pair doesn’t actually look much like a trainer at all, taking on the appearance of a slip-on loafer with a rubber sole. But, classed as a trainer by the retailer, we had to include this as possibly the most formal pick of the bunch.
Superga 4834 club S vegan leather white
Another vegan option yet with a typical leather look, Superga excels when it comes to classic trainer styles. With minimal detailing, it’s another effortless option to style, and the ladder lace design only adds to its simplicity.
H&M slip-on trainers
Perfect for warmer weather or those who like to slip their shoes off under their desk, this slip-on trainer is an affordable basic that’s hard to find fault with. In a neutral tone, it pairs well with any outfit and the sturdy cotton is sure to see you through many a meeting – just note they may slip off when running for the bus.
Hobbs leather lace-up trainers
Adding a slight twist to the trusty trainer, the contrasting colours of this Hobbs pair provides an extra styling element for a fashionable flair. They work perfectly with black, white or even a beloved Breton stripe – this is the trainer for anyone looking for an added touch of interest.
Images: courtesy of brands